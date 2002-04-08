Logo
urban-gro, Inc. Partners with King Solomon Nutrients, Inc. to Provide Optimized Crop Nutrition for Commercial Growers

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

A Single Two-part Fertilizer Streamlines Nutrient Delivery, Reduces Costs

Optimized Plant Nutrition Complements Facility Design and Cultivation Systems Integration for Greater Plant Performance

﻿LAFAYETTE, Colo., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced a partnership with King Solomon to provide optimized crop fertilizers to commercial growers.

An industry leader with more than 20 years in the commercial agricultural industry, King Solomon Nutrients, Inc. has studied plant nutritional needs and designed the recipes to provide optimal results for each specific growth phase. King Solomon’s liquid and dry fertilizers meet urban-gro’s specifications for proper usage with the company’s integrated nutrient delivery solutions. These specifications require fertilizers to be easily mixed, enable dosing compatible with drip irrigation systems, provide for usage across multiple media types, and ensure ease of full system flushing between applications.

“Our customers regularly ask us for nutrient recommendations as a component of our crop protection programs," says Jim Dennedy, urban-gro’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “This partnership provides our customers with a high-quality, cost-effective solution for optimum plant health and performance. As a company focused on the efficient design and operation of cultivation facilities, urban-gro is pleased to add King Solomon as a nutrient solution for our customers.”

A turn-key cultivation solutions provider, urban-gro works with growers from conception through ongoing facility optimization, thereby lending unique insight into their needs and opportunities for gained efficiencies. With experience working on hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, urban-gro specializes in designing, engineering, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities.

“The architect-led, plant-focused approach to facility design makes urban-gro a natural partner for us,” said company founder Damian Solomon. “Our proprietary nutrient mixtures and delivery serves to further enhance the plant performance of urban-gro’s facility designs and integration of cultivation systems technologies. King Solomon products are created ‘for farmers by a farmer’ through real-world commercial expertise and science-based formulations that generate exceptional results.”

King Solomon’s flexibly delivered fertilizers provide specialized advanced plant nutrients for the full plant life cycle. With both essential macro and micronutrients in a single two-part liquid or dry product, the streamlined nutrient solution provides a functional, uncomplicated fertilizer line easy for grower applications. King Solomon’s two-part fertilizer is manufactured in the United States which supports streamlined supply chain management and ease of application.

For more information, please contact urban-gro at 720-390-3880 or [email protected].

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® ( UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

About King Solomon Nutrients, Inc

King Solomon Nutrients, Inc. is a family owned and operated fertilizer company based out of beautiful Ventura, California. The founder, Damian Solomon of Plant Geek Consulting, has more than 20 years in the commercial agricultural industry and a degree in Plant Sciences – Crop Production from the University of Arizona. Using scientific analysis of plant leaf tissue, Damian has determined plant nutritional needs and designed the recipes to provide optimal results for each specific growth phase. This formula is truly engineered for the crop. The product was created “for farmers by a farmer.” Damian’s real world commercial expertise and science-based formulations are trustworthy with fantastic results.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Stan Wagner
Managing Director
Maverick Public Relations
303.618.5080
[email protected]

