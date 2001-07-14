Aerie Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant to Chief Executive Officer Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, ocular surface diseases and retinal diseases, today reports an inducement grant to Chief Executive Officer, Raj Kannan, appointed on December 16, 2021 with a start date of December 20, 2021.

In connection with his acceptance of the position of Chief Executive Officer, and in accordance with the terms of Mr. Kannan’s employment agreement, Mr. Kannan will receive inducement equity awards with a grant date fair value of $5.5 million in the aggregate. These awards will be granted in two parts. The first set of awards, granted on December 20, 2021 and representing $3.5 million of grant date fair value, consists of 387,169 stock options that will vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of his start date and the remainder vesting ratably on each of the subsequent 36 monthly anniversaries of his start date, and 215,783 shares of restricted stock that will vest in substantially equal installments on each of the first four anniversaries of his start date. The second set of awards, representing $2.0 million of grant date fair value, will be granted at the same time as other senior executives receive an annual equity grant in February 2022, for which 50% of the value will be granted in the form of stock options that will vest over 4 years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remainder vesting ratably on each of the subsequent 36 monthly anniversaries of the date of grant, and 50% of the value will be granted in the form of performance-vested restricted shares, the vesting conditions of which remain subject to determination by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

These awards are being made outside of Aerie’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plan and were approved by the Company’s independent directors as an inducement material to Mr. Kannan entering into employment with the Company in reliance on Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires this public announcement.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aerie is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class/best-in-class therapies for the treatment of patients with eye diseases and conditions including open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. Aerie has two approved products, two Phase 3-ready programs, and an ongoing research program. More information about Aerie’s products can be found at www.rhopressa.com and www.rocklatan.com. Aerie’s first product, Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, a once-daily eye drop approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, was launched in the United States in April 2018. In clinical trials of Rhopressa®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rhopressa®, including the product label, is available at www.rhopressa.com. Aerie’s second product for the reduction of elevated IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, Rocklatan® (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, the first and only fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa® and the widely-prescribed PGA (prostaglandin analog) latanoprost, was launched in the United States in May 2019. In clinical trials of Rocklatan®, the most common adverse reactions were conjunctival hyperemia, corneal verticillata, instillation site pain, and conjunctival hemorrhage. More information about Rocklatan®, including the product label, is available at www.rocklatan.com. Aerie continues to focus on the research and development of additional product candidates and technologies in ophthalmology. Rhopressa® and Rocklatan® are trademarks of Aerie. More information is available at www.aeriepharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005157/en/