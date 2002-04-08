Logo
Sol-Gel Technologies to Participate in Upcoming LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. ( SLGL), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event and the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, both of which will be held virtually.

Event details are as follows:

LifeSci Partners 11th Annual Corporate Access Event
Format1-on-1 meetings
Date:January 5, 2022
RegistrationLink
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Healthcare Conference
FormatWebcast of corporate presentation
Date:Webcast on demand starting at 7:00 am ET January 10 through January 13, 2022
RegistrationLink

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol‑Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for TWYNEO, which is FDA approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea with an NDA filed with the FDA and a PDUFA goal date that was set for April 26, 2021. Action on the NDA for EPSOLAY has not yet been taken due to the inability of the FDA to conduct a pre‑approval inspection of the production site of EPSOLAY as a result of COVID‑19 travel restrictions. On December 21, 2021, Sol-Gel announced that FDA has updated Sol-Gel the pre-approval inspection for EPSOLAY will occur the week of February 14, 2022. Both product candidates are exclusively licensed for U.S. commercialization with Galderma. The Company’s pipeline also includes early-stage topical drug candidates SGT-210 (erlotinib gel) under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, SGT-310 (tapinarof cream, 1%) and SGT-510 (roflumilast) under investigation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic indications. For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

Contact:

Irina Koffler
Investor relations, LifeSci Advisors
[email protected]
+1 917 734 7387

Sol-Gel Technologies
Gilad Mamlok
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

