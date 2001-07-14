Heritage Global Inc. Appoints Shirley Cho to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Heritage Global Inc. Appoints Shirley Cho to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

Heritage+Global+Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today announced the appointment of Shirley S. Cho to its board of directors, effective as of December 20, 2021.

She replaces Brendan Ryan, who has resigned from the Heritage Global Inc. board. Ms. Cho will also serve as a member of the Compensation Committee.

Ms. Cho has over 20 years of experience as an attorney advising debtors, creditors’ committees, creditors, and purchasers. She is currently a partner with Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones in Los Angeles. Throughout her career, Ms. Cho has represented some of the largest companies in the United States to restructure billions of dollars of debt, and has counseled acquirers of assets out of bankruptcy, and committees of unsecured creditors across a variety of industries and asset classes, as well as representing U.S. debtors in cross-border proceedings. Ms. Cho is also experienced in representing foreign creditors, including Fortune Global top 20 companies, and is an expert on U.S. insolvency law in foreign proceedings. She earned a B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of California, Berkeley, and a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. Ms. Cho is admitted to practice law in California and New York.

Additionally, Ms. Cho currently serves on the Local Rules Advisory Committee for the Central District of California and was recently appointed as an officer of the Insolvency Section of the International Bar Association, as well as to the board of directors on the International Association of Korean Lawyers – Overseas Board. Previously, Ms. Cho has served as co-chair of the American Bankruptcy Institute Battleground West, as co-chair of the Association of Insolvency Restructuring Advisors Annual Conference, on the board of trustees of the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, and on the board of trustees of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA. Ms. Cho has also written and lectured extensively on U.S. bankruptcy law.

Sam Shimer, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Heritage Global, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Shirley to the Heritage Global board. With more than 20 years of valuable experience working closely with debtors, creditors and purchasers in a variety of capacities, Shirley adds valuable insight and expertise to our team. We would also like to thank Brendan Ryan for his many years of service and valuable contributions to Heritage Global.”

Ross Dove, CEO of Heritage, Global, commented, “On behalf of our board members and employees, I would like to personally extend my gratitude to Brendan Ryan for his years of service and invaluable guidance to me personally as CEO. Additionally, we are excited to welcome Shirley Cho to the board and look forward to the benefits of her knowledge and perspective.”

Shirley Cho commented, “This is a very exciting time to be joining Heritage Global. They have a broad and expanding market opportunity as a leader in both industrial and financial asset transactions, and I look forward to working with the board of directors and senior management to continue driving the business as we look ahead to 2022.”

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)
Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211222005556r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005556/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
User's Avatar
Comment
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY