Oportun completes acquisition of Digit, a neobanking company and platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oportun completes acquisition of Digit, a neobanking company and platform

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (

OPRT, Financial), a mission-driven fintech company announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Digit (digit.co), a neobanking platform that provides automated savings, investing, and banking tools. According to the company, the acquisition of Digit further expands its A.I. and digital capabilities to provide hardworking consumers a holistic offering built to address their financial needs.

“This is a transformational deal that positions Oportun for even more future success,” said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Oportun. “With this transaction, we are combining two mission-driven organizations with complementary services, capabilities, and member bases.”

Oportun acquired Digit for approximately $211.1 million, comprised of an aggregate of approximately $112.6 million in cash and approximately $98.5 million in Oportun common stock and/or restricted stock units to be settled in Oportun common stock on the basis of a price of $24.477 per share of Oportun common stock, determined at the time of signing pursuant to the definitive agreement between the parties. Oportun also closed a financing facility from Jefferies to finance the cash consideration.

Digit is a neobanking platform founded in 2013 that provides its 600,000 paying members with personalized savings, investing and banking tools. Digit members can keep and integrate their existing bank accounts into the platform, or they can make Digit their primary banking relationship by opening new accounts via Digit’s bank partner.

Enabled by A.I., Digit automatically sets aside funds for members by analyzing cash flow and recognizing how much can be saved and invested today, while remaining well within a member’s immediate financial means.

Details Regarding the Acquisition

Digit will operate as a business unit within Oportun and continue to be led by Digit founder and CEO, Ethan Bloch. All of Digit’s 100+ employees have joined Oportun and will continue their job functions.

J.P. Morgan served as exclusive financial advisor and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Oportun. Jefferies provided the financing facility. Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel to Digit. Financial Technology Partners served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Digit.

An investor presentation related to the acquisition is available here.

Additional details and information about the terms and conditions of the acquisition will be available in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by Oportun with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information about Oportun, visit www.oportun.com. For more information about Digit, visit www.digit.co.

About Oportun

Oportun ( OPRT) is a digital banking platform that uses A.I. to make financial health effortless for anyone. Oportun helps its 1.4 million members meet their daily borrowing, banking, savings, and investing needs. Since its inception, Oportun has provided more than $10 billion in responsible and affordable loans, and its members have set aside more than $7 billion for rainy days and other needs, saved more than $2 billion on interest and fees, and paid down more than $300 million in personal debt. In recognition of its responsibly designed products and mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services that empower hardworking individuals to build a better future, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding Oportun’s (“Oportun,” “we” or “our”) future business expectations which involve risks and uncertainties, including the expected opportunities and effects of the acquisition of Hello Digit, Inc. (“Digit”) and the expectation that the acquisition of Digit will accelerate customer and revenue growth. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors relate to, among others: risks and uncertainties related to our acquisition of Digit, including the integration of the Digit business; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the acquisition; the impact of the consummation of the acquisition on relationships with our and/or Digit’s employees, customers, suppliers and other business partners; inability to retain key personnel; changes in legislation or government regulations affecting us or Digit; and economic, financial, social or political conditions that could adversely affect us or Digit. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted, please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Media Contact
George Gonzalez
650-769-0441
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Nils Erdmann
650-810-9074
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODQxNjY2OSM0NjI3MTMzIzIxMjQyMzQ=
Oportun-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

User's Avatar
Comment