SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating ALF, DMIDX, DISIX, and SEMPX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Alfi, Inc., BNY Midcap Index Fund, BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund, and Semper MBS Total Return Fund. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected].

Alfi, Inc. ( ALF, ALFIW) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Alfi, Inc. common stock or warrants pursuant to the Company's May 4, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") or securities between May 4, 2021 and November 15, 2021. If you incurred losses from your purchase of shares of Alfi stock or warrants pursuant to the Company's IPO or securities between May 4, 2021 and November 15, 2021, you have until January 31, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

BNY Mellon MidCap Index Fund Class I (DMIDX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating BNY Midcap Index Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund Class I (DISIX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating BNY Mellon Small Cap Stock Index Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Semper MBS Total Return Fund Investor Shares (SEMPX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Semper MBS Total Return Fund regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

[email protected]
(619) 780-3993
moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
[email protected]
619-780-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law

ti?nf=ODQxNjY3MSM0NjI3MzUxIzIyMjIyNzM=
Morris-Kandinov-LLP.png
