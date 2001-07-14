Seven Hills Realty Trust Closes $35.0 Million Bridge Loan to Finance the Acquisition of an Industrial Property in Summerville, SC

Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3ASEVN%29 today announced the closing of a $35.0 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of Charleston Trade Center, a 431,000 square foot industrial warehouse building located at 574 Trade Center Parkway in Summerville, South Carolina. The loan is structured with a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. SEVN’s manager, Tremont+Realty+Capital, was introduced to the transaction by JLL+Capital+Markets, which advised the sponsor, Lightstone+Group.

Tom+Lorenzini, President of SEVN, made the following statement:

“The closing of this $35 million first mortgage loan continues the growth and real estate sector diversification of SEVN’s investment portfolio. This loan is secured by a newly constructed Class-A warehouse distribution facility located in one of Charleston’s strongest industrial submarkets and exemplifies our focus on investing in high quality loans supported by well capitalized sponsors and properties with strong cash flow. Our portfolio now exceeds $600 million of committed capital and we look forward to continuing our progress on increasing loan production and positioning SEVN for future growth.”

Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3ASEVN%29 is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont+Realty+Capital, an affiliate of The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3ARMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $32 billion in assets under management and 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

Tremont+Realty+Capital is a direct lender that originates and invests in loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. For more information about Tremont Realty Capital please visit www.tremontcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005540/en/