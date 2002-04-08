SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating CORT, MTCH, LDI, and ODT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating CORT, MTCH, LDI, and ODT; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., Match Group, Inc., Inc., loanDepot, Inc., and Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 780-3993.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. ( CORT) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on August 24, 2021, Judge Lucy Koh of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Corcept is a pharmaceutical company that develops medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders. Corcept’s drug Korylm is a cortisol receptor blocker used to control hyperglycemia. According to allegations, Corcept was involved in an off-label marketing scheme involving Korlym. Morris Kandinov is investigating Corcept regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Match Group, Inc. ( MTCH) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on November 19, 2021, Judge Karen Gren Scholer of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Match Group, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. The securities class action alleges that Match turned a blind eye to a fraudulent user base in favor of profit. The proposed class of Match investors sued March in October 2019, arguing that a U.S. Federal Trade Commission complaint over the company's alleged use of fake advertisements led to the company's stock price dropping. Specifically, Match and two executives were accused of violating federal securities laws when the company failed to disclose that it used fake love interest ads to coerce users into purchasing or upgrading premium subscriptions. The investors said the ads were sent to users' email inboxes, implying they received a potential match that was only accessible after paying for a subscription. The investors also said Match failed to inform them of the potential consequences of the ads, which were made public when the FTC sued the company in September 2019. In addition to the pending securities class action, founders of dating app Tinder are suing the company alleging they were conned by executives from Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp and Match who purposely lowballed a valuation to cheat the group out of billions of dollars. Morris Kandinov is investigating Match regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

loanDepot, Inc. (: LDI) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against loanDepot, Inc. and certain of its officers. According to the complaint, loanDepot violated the Securities Act of 1933 because the Registration Statement failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s loan originations had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO due to industry over-capacity and increased competition; (2) that the Company’s gain-on-sale margins had already declined substantially at the time of the IPO; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue and growth would be negatively impacted; (4) that the Company had already been forced to embark on a significant expense reduction plan due to the significantly lower growth and refinance originations that the Company was experiencing; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. ( ODT) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov reminds investors that on August 4, 2021, Judge Marilyn Huff of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California issued an order denying the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Odonate is a pharmaceutical company formerly focused on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. According to the complaint, defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the company’s sole drug candidate, tesetaxel. On August 24, 2020, the company disclosed disappointing results from the trial of tesetaxel. On March 22, 2021, the company disclosed that it was ending development of tesetaxel following feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that the drug was unlikely to receive approval on the basis of its clinical data package, and that it would be winding down operations. Morris Kandinov is investigating Odonate regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

[email protected]
(619) 780-3993
moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner
[email protected]
619-780-3993
550 West B Street, 4th Floor
San Diego, CA 92101
moka.law

ti?nf=ODQxNjY4MSM0NjI3NDEwIzIyMjIyNzM=
Morris-Kandinov-LLP.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

User's Avatar
Comment