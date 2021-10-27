Logo
Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing December 27, 2021

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADAL, ADALU, ADALW) announced that, commencing on December 27, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols "ADAL" and "ADALW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ADALU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of the units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into the Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 27, 2021. Barclays Capital Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC served as joint book-running managers. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions ("ADA"), named after the first computer programming pioneer, Ada Lovelace, is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition corporation with a focus on acquiring a company in the digital financial services industry. ADA intends to focus its search in the area of digital financial services and on companies that reflect our core guiding principles of collaboration, virtuous cycle outcomes and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusivity. Our 100% female-led and ESG focused management team and board are positioned at the center of the North American and European fintech ecosystem. The team has a reputation for building trusted relationships with founders and its ability to identify and implement value creation will remain central to the differentiated acquisition strategy.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or the Company's management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and final prospectus relating to the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:
Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp
Elise Brown
[email protected]

SOURCE Anthemis Digital Acquisitions

