Scientific Games Withdraws Offer to Acquire Remaining 19% Equity Interest in SciPlay

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Scientific Games Withdraws Offer to Acquire Remaining 19% Equity Interest in SciPlay

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Company committed to de-levering and investing in becoming the leading cross-platform global game company

Company is focused on optimizing capital management to drive shareholder value

Sale of Lottery and Sports Betting businesses on track to close in the second quarter of 2022

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games," "SGC" or the "Company") today announced that it has withdrawn its previously announced July 15, 2021 all-stock offer to acquire the remaining 19% equity interest in SciPlay that it does not currently own. SGC previously offered to merge with SciPlay in a transaction that would have resulted in SciPlay shareholders, other than SGC, receiving 0.25 shares of SGMS stock for each share of SciPlay stock. The Company will retain its 81% economic interest and 98% voting interest in SciPlay.

Scientific_Games_Logo.jpg

"In line with our approach to capital management and disciplined M&A we have decided that continuing to pursue this opportunity would not be prudent for our shareholders at this time," said Barry Cottle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Games. "We remain committed to our strategy of leveraging our unparalleled portfolio of hit franchises, world-class talent and premium content engine to develop great games fully cross-platform. SciPlay remains a strategic asset and has the opportunity to drive meaningful value as it grows its social casino market share and expands into the $20B casual genre leveraging its expertise in engagement and monetization. We will continue to invest in this sector in a disciplined manner. Importantly, as we advance our strategy, we will continue to take a holistic approach to capital management as we focus on allocating capital to drive growth in earnings per share."

The Company recently announced the sales of its Lottery and Sports Betting businesses for approximately $7 billion in transactions that are on track to close in the second quarter of 2022. These proceeds will enable Scientific Games to drive improved shareholder returns through significantly de-levering its balance sheet, investing in the core business and targeting accretive digital M&A to accelerate its growth strategies. Scientific Games continues to take decisive steps as it executes on its vision of becoming the leading cross-platform global game company. SGC will also evaluate additional opportunities to allocate capital to best create shareholder value, including capital returns to shareholders, and will continue to be very disciplined with regards to M&A with a clear focus on optimizing returns for shareholders.

Advisors
Macquarie Capital is serving as financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal advisor to Scientific Games.

Investor Inquiries:

Jim Bombassei, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:

Nick Lamplough / T.J. O'Sullivan / Lucas Pers, Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher, +1 212 355 4449

Forward-Looking Statements

In this communication, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," "expect," "intended," "forecast," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates (including expectations, assumptions and estimates with respect to the expected benefits and timing of the pending sales of the Company's Lottery and Sports Betting businesses) and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including (i) the risk that the conditions to the closing of the pending sale transactions may not be satisfied, (ii) the risk that a material adverse change, event or occurrence may affect the Company or parties to the sale transactions prior to the closing of the applicable pending transaction and may delay the applicable pending transaction or cause the relevant companies to abandon the applicable pending transaction, (iii) the possibility that one or both pending transactions may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, (iv) the risk that the businesses of the companies involved in the pending transactions may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the applicable proposed transaction and (v) the risk that disruptions from the pending transactions will harm relationships with the Company's customers, employees and suppliers or (vi) that the Company may be unable to achieve expected financial, operational and strategic benefits of the pending transactions, and (vii) those factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=NY15893&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-withdraws-offer-to-acquire-remaining-19-equity-interest-in-sciplay-301450113.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY15893&Transmission_Id=202112221615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY15893&DateId=20211222
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

User's Avatar
Comment