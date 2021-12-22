Logo
Hyundai Motor Presents Vision of Unlimited Mobility Enabled by Robotics and Metaverse at CES 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2021

  • Hyundai Motor to share its future vision for robotics and the metaverse under the main theme of 'Expanding Human Reach', building on its idea of a future mobility ecosystem
  • Mobility of Things (MoT) concept to be revealed, enabling the autonomous movement of traditionally inanimate objects through the company's robotics technology
  • Presentations to also reflect the company's goal of fulfilling mankind's aspiration for unlimited freedom of movement, with robots connecting the real world and metaverse
  • Booth visitors to experience the company's leading robotics technology as well as its vision for robotics and virtual reality, from Jan. 5-8

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company will take the stage at CES 2022, to present its future vision for robotics and the metaverse under the main theme of 'Expanding Human Reach'. The company's CES press event to be held from 3:00-3:45 p.m. PST on Jan. 4, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, 2F Oceanside D. The event will also be livestreamed via the company's YouTube channel (Link).

Photo_1.jpg

At CES 2022, Hyundai Motor will communicate how the company's robotics business will drive the paradigm shift towards future mobility, going beyond the traditional means of transportation and fulfilling mankind's aspiration for unlimited freedom of movement.

Under the main theme of 'Expanding Human Reach', Hyundai Motor will share its vision of how robotics will complete the metaverse by connecting the virtual world with reality as a medium, and eventually overcome the physical limitations of movement regarding time and space.

Hyundai Motor will also showcase its new PnD (Plug & Drive) robotic module platform under the new concept of Mobility of Things (MoT), which aims for the provision of mobility in everything — from traditionally inanimate objects to even community spaces.

CES 2022 visitors will be able to experience the company's exhibition booth that will show how mobility in the real world can be advanced with robots and offer a glimpse of the future robotics society, which will enable transportation between the virtual and real world.

The company will also exhibit its robot product lineup, including the recently revealed Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED) as well as Boston Dynamics' Spot® and AtlasTM. Robotics demonstrations and dance performance programs will also be presented at Hyundai Motor's exhibition booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall #5818, from Jan. 5-8.

For more information about Hyundai Motor and its products, please visit: http://globalpr.hyundai.com

favicon.png?sn=CN15310&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-presents-vision-of-unlimited-mobility-enabled-by-robotics-and-metaverse-at-ces-2022-301449696.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

