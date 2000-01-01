Logo
Disney: Will Bob Iger Return to the Helm in 2022?

Media industry experts doubt whether the long-time CEO's departure will stick

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Bob Iger's lengthy tenure as Disney's CEO has been marked by consistent success.
  • Under his watch, Disney has expanded its media and IP empire, as well as launched a major streaming service.
  • After repeated delays, Iger stepped down as CEO last year, but has remained executive chairman.
  • While Iger's final departure is scheduled for Dec. 31, some industry insiders believe his retirement will be short-lived.
  • If Disney's stock fails to recover lost ground soon, investors may well clamor for Iger's return.
Article's Main Image

Over the course of his storied 15-year tenure as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. (

DIS, Financial) , Bob Iger delivered an impressive tally of successes. Under his leadership, the House of Mouse rose to historic heights and, despite having stepped down as CEO in Feb. 2020, he remains Disney’s executive chairman. Yet that too is set to end on Dec. 31 with Iger’s final retirement from the board.

While the Iger era shows all outward signs of drawing to a close this year, many industry insiders are not convinced. Some even think that Iger will be called out of retirement as soon as next year.

A delayed ride into the sunset

Iger was initially supposed to retire back in 2015, but he opted repeatedly to delay his departure, extending his contract time and again. Many Disney investors were thankful for the extensions, which allowed Iger to shepherd Disney through a number of major strategic transitions, including acquisitions of some of the world’s most valuable media properties, adding significantly to Disney’s already enviable collection of intellectual property.

After flirting with the idea of retirement on numerous occasions, Iger abruptly resigned as CEO in February last year, barely three months after the successful launch of the Disney streaming service he helped make a reality. Iger made his reasons public in a statement at the time:

"With the successful launch of Disney's direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO."

Iger’s chosen successor, Bob Chapek, was duly appointed as CEO while Iger himself shifted into the position of executive chairman to help make the long-delayed transition as smooth as possible. However, Iger’s shift away from day-to-day leadership proved short-lived, as the disruptions wrought by the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in early 2020 pushed him back to the forefront at Disney. Now, having helped guide Disney through the difficult water of 2020, Iger at last looks ready to step aside permanently.

The once and future king

With Iger’s official retirement from Disney mere days away, some media industry observers and insiders have begun to question whether it will actually manage to stick this time. On Dec. 18, CNBC published the anonymous predictions of 10 senior media executives about what investors should expect from the sector in 2022. One of the executives interviewed predicted that Iger’s latest retirement will prove as short-lived as his transition from executive leadership was in 2020:

“It hasn’t even been two years since Bob Chapek took over as Disney’s CEO. But one executive told CNBC there are already internal wagers at Disney… Disney shares have stumbled this year, down nearly 20% year to date. Iger owns a lot of those shares. The board and Iger may get restless if Disney+ growth stagnates and the company continues to have turf tensions between executives.”

Despite having been handpicked by Iger, Chapek has shown signs of struggling in his new role at the helm of the good ship Disney. Iger’s decision to leap back into the saddle in April 2020 due to pandemic stresses may have contributed to the sense among leadership that Chapek lacks his predecessor’s capacity to direct the sprawling media empire. Disney clearly recognizes the problem and has striven to establish Chapek’s credibility and authority. Indeed, this was a key objective of a company PR campaign launched last month. Whether it will succeed remains to be seen.

A new year beckons

Bob Iger continues to cast a long shadow at Disney. His departure is unlikely to change that fast, in my opinion. Disney’s stock price reversal in 2021 has only served to highlight Iger’s status as the company’s key man.

While the prospect of Iger returning to the Disney C-suite remains a somewhat distant prospect for the time being, continued underperformance in the market could change that in short order. I would not be surprised if investors were to clamor for the return of a CEO who oversaw the growth of Disney’s market capitalization from $48 billion at the start of his tenure to $257 billion when he stepped down. The growing obviousness of Disney's key man risk many not bode well for the company in the long term, though.

Trade carefully!

Disclosure: No positions.

