ProShares Announces ETF Share Splits

ProShares, a premier provider of ETFs, announced today forward and reverse share splits on seventeen of its ETFs. The splits will not change the total value of a shareholder’s investment and will be effective on two separate dates.

Forward Splits

Seven ETFs will forward split shares at the following split ratios:

Ticker ProShares ETF Split Ratio CSM ProShares Large Cap Core Plus 2:1 ROM ProShares Ultra Technology 2:1 SSO ProShares Ultra S&P500 2:1 TQQQ ProShares UltraPro QQQ 2:1 UCC ProShares Ultra Consumer Services 2:1 UPRO ProShares UltraPro S&P500 2:1 UGE ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods 4:1

All forward splits will apply to shareholders of record as of market close on January 11, 2022, payable after market close on January 12, 2022. All forward splits will be effective prior to market open on January 13, 2022, when the funds will begin trading at their post-split prices. The ticker symbols and CUSIP numbers for the funds will not change.

The forward splits will decrease the price per share of each fund with a proportionate increase in the number of shares outstanding. For example, for a two-for-one split, every pre-split share will result in the receipt of two post-split shares, which will be priced at one-half the net asset value (“NAV”) of a pre-split share.

Illustration of a Forward Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical two-for-one forward split:

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Value of Shares Pre-Split 100 $120.00 $12,000.00 Post-Split 200 $60.00 $12,000.00

Reverse Splits – Phase 1

ProShares will implement reverse splits for ten ETFs in two phases, on two separate dates. Nine ETFs will reverse split shares at the following split ratios:

Ticker ProShares ETF Split Ratio Old CUSIP New CUSIP REK ProShares Short Real Estate 1:2 74347X641 74347G366 REW ProShares UltraShort Technology 1:2 74347G853 74347G424 SKF ProShares UltraShort Financials 1:2 74347G713 74347G382 DUG ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas 1:5 74348A525 74347G358 DXD ProShares UltraShort Dow30 1:5 74347B276 74347G374 SBM ProShares Short Basic Materials 1:5 74347X559 74347G341 SDS ProShares UltraShort S&P500 1:5 74347B383 74347G416 SQQQ ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ 1:5 74347G861 74347G432 SRTY ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 1:5 74347G747 74347G390

All reverse splits for Phase 1 will be effective prior to market open on January 13, 2022, when the funds will begin trading at their post-split prices. The ticker symbols for the funds will not change. All funds undergoing a reverse split will be issued new CUSIP numbers, listed above.

Reverse Splits – Phase 2

One ETF will reverse split shares at the following split ratio:

Ticker ProShares ETF Split Ratio Old CUSIP New CUSIP KOLD ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas 1:5 74347W387 74347Y821

All reverse splits for Phase 2 will be effective prior to market open on January 14, 2022, when the fund will begin trading at its post-split price. The ticker symbol for the fund will not change. The fund undergoing a reverse split will be issued a new CUSIP number, listed above.

The reverse split will increase the price per share of each fund with a proportionate decrease in the number of shares outstanding. For example, for a one-for-five reverse split, every five pre-split shares will result in the receipt of one post-split share, which will be priced five times higher than the NAV of a pre-split share.

Illustration of a Reverse Split

The following table shows the effect of a hypothetical one-for-five reverse split:

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Value of Shares Pre-Split 1,000 $10.00 $10,000.00 Post-Split 200 $50.00 $10,000.00

Fractional Shares from Reverse Splits

For shareholders who hold quantities of shares that are not an exact multiple of the reverse split ratio (for example, not a multiple of five for a one-for-five reverse split), the reverse split will result in the creation of a fractional share. Post-reverse split fractional shares will be redeemed for cash and sent to your broker of record. This redemption may cause some shareholders to realize gains or losses, which could be a taxable event for those shareholders.

December 22, 2021

