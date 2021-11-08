Logo
Kutcho Copper Announces Filing of Feasibility Study

12 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC, OTCQX: KCCFF) (“Kutcho Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 8, 2021, the Company has filed the Technical Report titled “NI 43-101 Feasibility Study Technical Report for the Kutcho Copper Project, British Columbia, Canada” (“Technical Report”) for the development of the 100% Kutcho Copper owned copper and zinc project in northern British Columbia.

The Technical Report was prepared by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. an ERM Group company. The Technical Report was authored by the Qualified Persons: Andrew Sharp, P.Eng., Robert Sim, P.Geo., Shervin Teymouri, P.Eng., Marinus Andre de Ruijter, P.Eng., James Garner, P.Eng., Kelly McLeod, P.Eng., and Brent Hilscher, P.Eng. The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Robert Sim, P.Geo. and the Mineral Reserve Estimate by Andrew Sharp, P.Eng.

The Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile on the “System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval” (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com.

About Kutcho Copper Corp.

Kutcho Copper Corp is a Canadian resource development company focused on expanding and developing the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc project in northern British Columbia. Committed to social responsibility and the highest environmental standards, the Company recently completed a feasibility study on the Kutcho project and is advancing permitting with the objective of getting to a positive construction decision.

Vince Sorace
President & CEO, Kutcho Copper Corp.

For further information regarding Kutcho Copper Corp, please email [email protected] or visit our website at www.kutcho.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “indicates”, “opportunity”, “possible” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Kutcho Copper believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements and information related to the FS, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop the Kutcho project or its other projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the potential to convert inferred resources to indicated or measured resources, the potential to optimize the mine plan, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the Kutcho project and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company’s plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company’s operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, aboriginal title claims and rights to consultation and accommodation, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


