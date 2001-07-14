Logo
Franklin Covey to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC), a leader in organizational performance improvement, announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results will take place on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. MT). The Company’s financial results are expected to be released after the close of the market on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Interested persons can participate by dialing (800) 708-4540 (International participants may dial (847) 619-6397), access code: 50246856. Alternatively, a webcast will be accessible at the following website https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fhat6hewy.

A replay of the webcast will be available starting Thursday, January 6, 2022 (7:30 p.m. ET) through Thursday, January 20, 2022, on the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website.

About Franklin Covey Co.

Franklin+Covey+Co. (NYSE: FC) is a global, public company, specializing in organizational performance improvement. We help organizations achieve results that require lasting changes in human behavior. Our world-class solutions enable greatness in individuals, teams and organizations and are accessible through the Franklin Covey All Access Pass®. They are available across multiple modalities and in 21 languages. Clients have included the Fortune 100, Fortune 500, thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. FranklinCovey has more than 100 direct and partner offices providing professional services in more than 160 countries and territories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005487/en/

