BK Technologies Appoints Inez M. Tenenbaum and R. Joseph Jackson to Board of Directors

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced the appointment of Inez M. Tenenbaum and R. Joseph Jackson to its board of directors, effective December 17, 2021.

Ms. Tenenbaum is an attorney with Wyche, P.A. in Greenville, South Carolina. From June 2009 to November 2013 , she served as the chairman of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC"), a position she was nominated for by President Barack Obama and confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate. During her tenure as chairman, Ms. Tenenbaum worked closely with agency staff, consumer stakeholders, and industry professionals to complete all the major safety rules required by the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008. Under her leadership, the CPSC also created its first public database to provide information about consumer product hazards, opened the commission's first overseas office in the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, opened the National Product Testing and Evaluation Center, and implemented a risk assessment methodology pilot project to target potential unsafe products from coming into the country.

Prior to her role as chairman of the CPSC, Ms. Tenenbuam was elected as South Carolina's State Superintendent of Education in 1998 and again in 2002. While serving as superintendent, South Carolina was ranked as the best in the country for the quality of its academic standards, assessment, and accountability system.

Ms. Tenenbuam received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from the University of Georgia and her law degree from the University of South Carolina. She is also the recipient of numerous honorary degrees and has been recognized by national, state, and community organizations for her civic work on consumer product safety, education leadership, women's empowerment, and child and family advocacy. Ms. Tenenbaum is admitted to practice law in South Carolina.

Mr. Jackson is the managing partner for Metrolina Capital Partners, a firm that specializes in providing private lending, structured equity, and real estate investments, which he founded in 1996. Additionally, Mr. Jackson holds several designations including MAI membership from the Appraisal Institute, the Certified Commerical Investment Member designation, and an MRICS from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. He has also been licensed as a real estate broker in North Carolina since 1984 and has been a state certified real estate appraiser since 1990. His background and experience include commercial real estate investments, private lending, structured equity, analytics, development, and consulting.

Mr. Jackson serves on a number of boards including as chairman of the board for Carolinas Business Capital, a position he has held for the past 4 years; he has served as a board member for the past 20 years. He also serves on the board of Community First Bancoporation and Community First Bank in South Carolina, as chairman of SeaTrust Mortgage, a subsidiary of Community First Bancorporation, and on the board of the Camino Community Center, a non-profit organization serving the Latino community.

Mr. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

"BK Technologies is at an exciting point in our growth, and we are pleased to strengthen our board with the additions of Inez and Joseph," commented Maj. General (ret.) E. Gray Payne, Chairman of the Board of Directors for BK Technologies. "They bring with them decades of valuable experience, and we look forward to the benefits of their business acumen and contributions to our Company."

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance, and financial condition, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated shipment and revenue realization for bookings, and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks, some of which have been, and may further be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, include, among others, the following: changes or advances in technology; the success of our land mobile radio product line; disruption in the global supply chain creating delays, unavailability and adverse conditions; successful introduction of new products and technologies, including our ability to successfully develop and sell our anticipated new multiband product and other related products in the planned new BKR Series product line; competition in the land mobile radio industry; general economic and business conditions, including federal, state and local government budget deficits and spending limitations, any impact from a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. Government, and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; reliance on contract manufacturers and suppliers; risks associated with fixed-price contracts; heavy reliance on sales to agencies of the U.S. Government and our ability to comply with the requirements of contracts, laws and regulations related to such sales; allocations by government agencies among multiple approved suppliers under existing agreements; our ability to comply with U.S. tax laws and utilize deferred tax assets; our ability to attract and retain executive officers, skilled workers and key personnel; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to identify potential candidates for, and to consummate, acquisition, disposition or investment transactions, and risks incumbent to being a noncontrolling interest stockholder in a corporation; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the companies in which the Company holds investments; impact of our capital allocation strategy; risks related to maintaining our brand and reputation; impact of government regulation; impact of rising health care costs; our business with manufacturers located in other countries, including changes in the U.S. Government and foreign governments' trade and tariff policies, as well as any further impact resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; our inventory and debt levels; protection of our intellectual property rights; fluctuation in our operating results and stock price; acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters and other catastrophic events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; any infringement claims; data security breaches, cyber-attacks and other factors impacting our technology systems; availability of adequate insurance coverage; maintenance of our NYSE American listing; risks related to being a holding company; and the effect on our stock price and ability to raise equity capital of future sales of shares of our common stock. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

