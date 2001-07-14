Benton Woman Wins Mortgage Payments for a Year From Salem Media Group and Sax Homes

Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that Christmas came three days early for a Benton woman who won a year’s worth of mortgage payments in the Christmas Mortgage Miracle nationwide sweepstakes. Skylar Oswalt of Benton, Arkansas was randomly chosen from more than 1 million entries and will have her mortgage paid for all of 2022.

Sweepstake Winner Skylar Oswalt (Photo: Business Wire)

Representatives from Salem Media Group delivered a check to Skylar on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after Steve Marston, host of Mornings with Steve on 93.3 The Fish, had notified her in a telephone call that she had won.

The Christmas Mortgage Miracle sweepstakes was promoted in Central Arkansas by Salem Media Group and was sponsored locally by Sax Homes. Salem Media Group owns four radio stations in central Arkansas: The Fish- KKSP 93.3 FM, Faith Talk-KDIS 99.5 FM, The Answer KDXE 101.1 FM, Rejoice- KZTS 103.3 FM & 105.5 FM. Each station promoted the sweepstakes on air and through their websites, social channels, e-mail and mobile app notifications.

Skylar said she listens to The Fish every morning and entered the contest 24 times. Salem Media Group allows its listeners to enter their sweepstakes every day to gain bonus entries and increase the opportunities of winning. Salem Media Group offers a variety of sweepstakes throughout the year that can be entered through their websites.

