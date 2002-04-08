JD.com Announces Board and Shareholder Changes

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the “Company” or “JD.com”) ( JD; HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that Martin Chiping Lau, who has served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company and a member of the compensation committee thereof since March 2014, has retired from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.



In addition, the Company is aware that Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”), that currently owns indirectly approximately 17.0% of the Company’s outstanding shares, announced that it will distribute approximately 460 million Class A ordinary shares of the Company owned by Tencent to its shareholders. Immediately following the distribution, Tencent’s shareholding in the Company will be approximately 2.3%, and the shareholders of Tencent who receive shares of the Company in the distribution will become the shareholders of the Company. The Company and Tencent will continue to maintain their mutually beneficial business relationship, including their ongoing strategic partnership agreement.

“On behalf of our company, I want to express my deep appreciation to Martin for his nearly eight years of service on JD.com’s Board of Directors,” said Richard Qiangdong Liu, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “Martin’s extensive experience has been highly valuable to JD.com during his tenure. We will greatly miss his contributions to the board, and look forward to continuing the close and trusted strategic partnership we have formed with Tencent to create more compelling value for our shareholders and the society.”

Mr. Liu continued to add: “We are also thrilled to welcome the shareholders of Tencent as our new shareholders. We are very proud of our technology-enabled, supply chain-based business model, which is deeply rooted in real economy and has been continuously executed by us over the past 18 years following our long-standing business principle of doing business the right way. We believe we are well positioned to drive long-term value for our enlarged shareholder base.”

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to have served on the Board of Directors of JD.com for nearly eight years, and I have tremendous respect for Richard, the management team at JD.com, and my fellow board members,” said Martin Chiping Lau. “JD.com has become one of the most admired companies in China, known for its relentless focus on delivering high-quality products and services and its sound business model, and I am grateful for having participated in its rapid development and served as a member of its board. I also look forward to the continued strong partnership between JD.com and Tencent going forward, and the value creation that both companies will generate for the society.”

