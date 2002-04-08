OAK STREET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Oak Street Health, Inc. on Behalf of Oak Street Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street” or the “Company”) (: OSH) on behalf of Oak Street stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Oak Street has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



In Oak Street’s Q3 update on Monday, November 8, 2021, the Company revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating whether it may have violated the False Claims Act and said the DOJ has requested documents and information related to Oak Street providing free transportation to federal healthcare beneficiaries and related to its relationships with third-party marketing agents.

On this news, Oak Street’s stock price fell $9.75 per share, or 20%, to close at $37.14 on November 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

