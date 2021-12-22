Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of SNBR, RKT, or RVNC Contact Law Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of SNBR, RKT, or RVNC Contact Law Firm

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

Moore_Kuehn_Logo.jpg

  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR)

(i) Sleep Number suffered a disruption in its supply chain for foam after Winter Storm Uri; (ii) Sleep Number did not have the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption after Winter Storm Uri; (iii) because foam was a required material, Sleep Number's ability to fulfill customer orders had been impaired; (iv) Sleep Number was unable to meet demand for products; and (v) Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to consumers.

  • Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT)

(i) Rocket's gain on sale margins were contracting at the highest rate in two years from increased competition among mortgage lenders, an unfavorable shift toward the lower margin Partner Network operating segment and compression in the price spread between the primary and secondary mortgage markets; (ii) Rocket was engaged in a battle for market share with its primary competitors in the wholesale market; (iii) Rocket's gain on sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points in the first six months of 2021; and (iv) rather than remaining elevated due to surging demand, Rocket's company-wide gain-on-sale margins had fallen materially below pre-pandemic averages.

  • Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)

(i) quality control deficiencies existed at the Company's manufacturing facility for DAXI; (ii) the deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the DAXI BLA in its current form; (iii) it was unlikely that the DAXI BLA would obtain FDA approval within the timeframe the Company had represented; and (iv) Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times

If you own SNBR, RKT, or RVNC please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

favicon.png?sn=NY15940&sd=2021-12-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-encourages-investors-of-snbr-rkt-or-rvnc-contact-law-firm-301450127.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY15940&Transmission_Id=202112222002PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY15940&DateId=20211222
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus