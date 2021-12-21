Flywire Corp (FLYW) CEO Michael Massaro Sold $819,412 of Shares

CEO of Flywire Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Massaro (insider trades) sold 24,200 shares of FLYW on 12/21/2021 at an average price of $33.86 a share. The total sale was $819,412.
