Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

LexinFintech Receives Corporate Commitment Certificate from The Asian Banker for Outstanding ESG Efforts

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, has received the Wealth and Society Corporate Commitment Certificate from The Asian Banker's Global Wealth and Society Corporate Commitment Certification Programme 2021.

The certificate comes as an important international recognition for Lexin's outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, including its philanthropic actions to fight against the pandemic and regional flooding, its advocation of rational spending, and its business support for small and micro business owners in China.

"Right after the pandemic broke out in early 2020, Lexin donated to the pandemic-hit city of Wuhan for purchases of scarce medical supplies. In 2021, it also donated to Henan province in central China, which was hit by heavy rains and flooding, to support relief efforts and help local communities resume normal life, work and production," The Asian Banker commented, referring to Lexin's RMB25 million yuan worth of donations combined to the two regions.

In additional to the philanthropic actions, Lexin has been actively integrating social responsibility into its operations, products, and services.

In order to advocate rational spending among Chinese young consumers, Lexin's installment e-commerce product Fenqile upgraded its brand concept to "Just Right Is Just Perfect" in August 2020, and Lexin became the first fintech company in China to make rational spending its core brand concept.

At the product level, Fenqile takes different measures to cultivate a rational spending concept, such as pushing rational consumption tips to users, and launching courses related to rational spending.

In additional to the consumer front, Lexin also rolled out its financing service for small and micro business owners, who have been underserved by China's financial institutions and were significantly affected by the pandemic, in the first quarter of 2021.

In the first nine months of 2021, Lexin's loan originations for small and micro business owners exceeded RMB11 billion, providing the much needed financial support to many of China's small businesses.

The Asian Banker Awards are seen as an undisputed benchmark measuring the performance of the banks and fintech companies in Asia. Its Wealth and Society Corporate Commitment Certification Programme is designed to independently audit, certify and promote corporations that demonstrate corporate commitments towards ESG or Corporate Social Responsibility based on the UN's Social Development Goals.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Lexin is a leading online consumption and finance platform in China. Established in 2013, the Company leverages a deep understanding of Chinese consumers and advanced technology capabilities to connect fast-growing consumers with financial institutions.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com.

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech.

Media inquiries:

Limin Chen
Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 8047
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN16106&sd=2021-12-22 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexinfintech-receives-corporate-commitment-certificate-from-the-asian-banker-for-outstanding-esg-efforts-301450230.html

SOURCE LexinFintech

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN16106&Transmission_Id=202112222115PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN16106&DateId=20211222
