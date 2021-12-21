Virtus Allianzgi Equitynvertible Income Fund (NIE) President and CEO George R Aylward Bought $75,005 of Shares

President and CEO of Virtus Allianzgi Equitynvertible Income Fund (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George R Aylward (insider trades) bought 2,460 shares of NIE on 12/21/2021 at an average price of $30.49 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $75,005.
