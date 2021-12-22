DigitalX Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / DigitalX Limited ( ASX:DCC, Financial)(OTCQB:DGGXF) (‘DigitalX' or ‘the Company') is pleased to announce that after an extensive executive search process it has appointed highly experienced finance industry executive Lisa Wade as Chief Executive Officer.

HIGHLIGHTS

Lisa Wade, former Head of Digital Innovation and Sustainability at National Australia Bank, appointed new Chief Executive Officer

Lisa has over 30 years' experience in finance and financial markets and has a strong background in blockchain project development

Appointment positions DigitalX with a team and leadership capable of executing its next phase of growth and development

Lisa was recently recognised as ‘Gender & Diversity Leader of the Year' at the 2021 Australian Blockchain Industry Awards

Ms Wade has nearly 30 years of finance and financial markets experience working in organisations such as Citigroup, Bendigo Bank and most recently as Head of Digital Innovation and Sustainability at National Australia Bank (NAB).

She has a strong background in blockchain project development, having recently lead the Project Atom Central Bank Digital Currency project (CBDC), a collaborative research project between the Reserve Bank of Australia, CBA and Perpetual, and Project Carbon, a global strategic alliance tokenising voluntary carbon credits with Latu, CIBC, Natwest and NAB.

Ms Wade also has a strong background in funds management. Prior to her current role, she gained extensive experience managing investment portfolios with the Clean Energy Fund and the ESCOR Group. She has also been a Director at Citigroup where she specialised in arbitrage and derivatives. Ms Wade is an experienced trader with an in-depth understanding of pricing and investing in derivatives and financial products. In her role as Head of Community Assets at Bendigo Bank, Lisa specialised in developing financial structures to facilitate the acceleration of impact investment, including co-founding the Bright Energy fund, an early stage investment in Future Super and co-creating RARI, Australia's first responsible investment ETF.

Ms Wade is also a Non-Executive Director of Blockchain Australia, the peak blockchain industry body in Australia.

She is expected to commence in her role after serving her notice period related to her existing role.

Mr Toby Hicks, Chair of DigitalX, commented:

"Following a thorough search and assessment process, we are very proud to confirm the appointment of Lisa Wade as the new Chief Executive Officer of DigitalX. Lisa is a highly experienced and knowledgeable individual who has impressed the Board with her passion and knowledge for both financial markets and Blockchain technologies and opportunities. Out of a pool of outstanding candidates, we are pleased that Lisa has wanted to come on Board and lead DigitalX as it continues to execute its business plan based around our three business units of funds management, Blockchain ventures and development of distributed ledger technologies."

Ms Lisa Wade, Incoming CEO of DigitalX, commented:

"I am truly excited to join DigitalX, they have built the foundations and team to lead Australia and the world in the transition to blockchain as a mainstream part of finance, and to be a leader in this new and fast-moving financial future that blockchain creates. I am looking forward to working with the great team and building on this foundation together to grow the Company's opportunities and value for shareholders."

