Nordic Nanovector ASA: Financial Calendar for 2022

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2021

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases, announces its Financial Calendar for 2022.

Q4 and FY 2021 Results:

Thursday 17 February

Publication of Annual Report 2021:

Wednesday 6 April

Annual General Meeting:

Thursday 28 April

Q1 2022 Results:

Friday 13 May

Q2 2022 Results:

Wednesday 20 July

Q3 2022 Results:

Thursday 10 November

The dates are subject to change. The time and location of the presentations will be announced in due time.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: [email protected]

Media enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 207 638 9571
Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--financial-calendar-for-2022,c3477718

favicon.png?sn=IO16197&sd=2021-12-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-financial-calendar-for-2022-301450286.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

