Hywin Wealth Appoints Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin Wealth,” “Hywin,” or the “Company”) ( HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced the appointment of Mr. Zhu Hua as Chief Technology Officer to accelerate the digital transformation of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Zhu is a renowned technology leader in China’s financial services industry, and previously worked at Microsoft, Baidu, and Ping An in senior roles across product R&D, technology management, and digital transformation. Mr. Zhu holds a Bachelor of Computer Science & Technology and a Master of Computer Software and Theory from Tongji University in the P. R. China.

Mr. Zhu joined the Company in November 2020 as the CEO of Shanghai Hywin Network Technology Co., Ltd., one of the PRC operating entities of Hywin Holdings. Today’s appointment is an expansion of Mr. Zhu’s mandate and a recognition of his contributions to date.

“In recent years, Hywin has implemented a ‘3-2-1’ technology infrastructure to power and govern our digital journey, which is highly regarded by our clients and peers. We are fully confident that Mr. Zhu will continue to deploy his knowhow across Hywin’s eco-system and help accelerate Hywin’s digital transformation,” said Ms. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings.

With the appointment of Mr. Zhu, the management team of Hywin Holdings are Ms. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Lok Wai, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Liu Zheng, Chief Marketing Officer; Mr. Zhu Hua, Chief Technology Officer; Mr. Xiao Wen, Vice President of Overseas Business; and Mr. Wang Gui, Vice President of Strategy.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.
Hywin ( HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focused on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other comprehensive financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Hywin Holdings Ltd.
Email: [email protected]

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Phone: +1 212-537-5797
Email: [email protected]

Media contact:
ICR, LLC
Bradley Burgess
Phone: +86 139-1041-2974
Email: [email protected]

