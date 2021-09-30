Logo
Mainstay Vp Funds Trust Buys Cigna Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Siemens AG, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Cisco Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mainstay Vp Funds Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Siemens AG, State Street Corporation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, Cisco Systems Inc, Edison International, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mainstay Vp Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Mainstay Vp Funds Trust owns 116 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MainStay VP T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+vp+t.+rowe+price+equity+income+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MainStay VP T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 448,665 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 145,956 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  3. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 236,144 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio.
  4. Southern Co (SO) - 202,738 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 66,254 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $106.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 99.03%. The purchase prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75. The stock is now traded at around $222.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 23,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 127.88%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 51,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust added to a holding in Siemens AG by 165.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $88.48, with an estimated average price of $82.05. The stock is now traded at around $84.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 41,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 64.92%. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 58,183 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $382.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 62.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 53,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SREPB.PFD)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $97.54 and $99.45, with an estimated average price of $98.35.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Mainstay Vp Funds Trust sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of MainStay VP T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio. Also check out:

1. MainStay VP T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MainStay VP T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MainStay VP T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MainStay VP T. Rowe Price Equity Income Portfolio keeps buying
