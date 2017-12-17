Crypto Market Provides Buzz for Bored Equity Traders Over Christmas Season

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Crypto Market Provides Buzz for Bored Equity Traders Over Christmas Season

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

- Bitcoin saw 55% rise between Christmas Eve 2020 and January 6th, 2021 -

PR Newswire

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTCUSD) has made gains over the festive season for the last five years according to stocks, shares and cryptocurrency website ADVFN.

Investors looking for trading opportunities during the so-called 'Crimbo limbo', when traditional equity markets are either closed for trading or experiencing a festive lull, will find plenty of action in the cryptocurrency markets. Last Christmas, Bitcoin rose from $23,746.97 to $36,873.42 between December 24th and January 6th, 2021 – marking a 55% increase. Number two cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETHUSD) trumped this, almost doubling in value (up 96%) in the same 14-day period, climbing from $613.08 to $1,204.72. [1]

Bitcoin hit an all-time intraday high of $20,089 on December 17, 2017, and subsequently traded as low as $3186 during December 2018. However, despite this fall over the year, the crypto experienced an increase of 26% between Christmas Eve 2017 and Epiphany 2018, spiking from $13,925.80 to $17,527. Ethereum once again eclipsed this with a 50% rise ($694.15 to $1,041.68).

The Christmas period of 2019-2020 (December 24th-January 6th) saw Bitcoin make - by crypto standards - a modest gain of 7.5%. Ethereum meanwhile advanced 13% in the same timeframe increasing from $127.59 to $144.37.

"Any investor or trader finding themselves bored over the Christmas period and looking for a bit of market craziness will certainly find it in the crypto market; a market that never sleeps," said Clem Chambers, CEO of ADVFN. "It's a wild ride and certainly not for the fainthearted. As we've seen with Bitcoin again this year, what goes up often comes down, with swings of 20% or more not unusual for the 'blue crypts,' and even bigger fluctuations for other coins. For a longer-term strategy, if you believe crypto has a great future, as I do, then dollar cost averaging is one way to go."

Investors can monitor all the latest news and price action for cryptocurrencies and DeFi tokens on ADVFN's award-winning cryptocurrency platform[2] https://uk.advfn.com/cryptocurrency

For further information, please email: [email protected]

About ADVFN

ADVFN (www.advfn.com) is an award-winning global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials (fundamentals), data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and some of the most active financial bulletin boards in the world (and much more), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

Established in the last quarter of 1999, ADVFN (LSE:AFN) was floated on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in March 2000. The site currently has approximately 36 million users worldwide and a billion page impressions a year. On July 5th, 2021, in a trading update, the Company announced its intention to commence paying dividends.

Originally a UK-based site, the company currently operates in the US, UK, Brazil, Japan and Dubai.

ADVFN has a joint venture in Brazil, a country in which ADVFN has a geographic and language targeted website. This is in addition to its US, French, German, Italian, Canadian, Japanese, Indian, Mexican and Filipino ADVFN financial sites.

In 2006 ADVFN acquired InvestorsHub.com, a leading online investment community website in the North American market.

ADVFN bought AllIPO, an online IPO trading platform, as well as stock brokerages TSCTrade and Throgmorton Street Capital in July 2009.

[1] Data is taken from 'close' price on December 24th and close on January 6th

[2] Winner of 'Cryptocurrency Platform Provider of the Year' in the MoneyAge Awards 2020 and 2021

favicon.png?sn=LN13161&sd=2021-12-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crypto-market-provides-buzz-for-bored-equity-traders-over-christmas-season-301448352.html

SOURCE ADVFN Plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN13161&Transmission_Id=202112230300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN13161&DateId=20211223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus