GOLD LINE APPOINTS TOBY PIERCE, BENCHMARK METALS CO-FOUNDER, AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gold Line Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GLDL) (OTCQB: TLLZF) ("Gold Line") (the "Company" or "Gold Line") is pleased to announce the appointment of Toby Pierce, Co-Founder of Benchmark Metals Inc as the Company's Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr. Pierce was elected as a director of Gold Line at the 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting. Toby's extensive background in various aspects of resources development and capital markets, including transactional and valuation experience, spans over 25 years and positions him as the ideal appointment as the Company's Chairman. Mr. Pierce holds an MBA from Rotman School of Management and a B.Sc. degree in Earth Sciences from the University of Victoria.

Mr. Pierce is the Chief Executive Officer and a director of TAG Oil, as well as Co-Founder of Benchmark Metals Inc., which has successfully advanced the multi million-ounce Lawyer's Gold and Silver Project in British Columbia. Mr. Pierce has held impressive roles throughout his professional career, including partner at GMP Securities LP and GMP Securities Europe LLP, director-Oil & Gas Institutional Research at Tristone Capital Ltd. and partner at Tristone Capital Global, Inc.

Prior to working in high level partner and executive leadership roles in natural resources and capital markets, Mr. Pierce was a geologist at Hunter Dickinson, Inc. and before that, at Kennecott Exploration Co., providing him with the technical understanding of geology and earth sciences.

In the last sixteen (16) months, Toby has been involved in successful capital financings that have raised close to CA$100 million for the advancement of various publicly listed companies, including resource development projects, as well as emerging market ventures.

"In 2022 the Company will be heavily focused on de-risking our portfolio of highly prospective gold assets, and advancing them towards world class projects," stated Adam Cegielski, CEO of Gold Line. "Toby's extensive background in capital markets, as well as his impressive experience working with various international resource development projects will be of tremendous value added to our existing team of highly experienced professionals," commented Cegielski.

Mr. Pierce also commented on his appointment, stating "Gold Line Resources has an incredible portfolio of projects in both Sweden and Finland. The recent acquisition of the Oijarvi and Solvik projects from Agnico Eagle represent a unique global opportunity to advance world class, district scale projects in one of the most favourable mining jurisdictions on the planet. We are looking forward to an impactful 2022 for Gold Line Shareholders."

About Gold Line Resources Ltd.

Gold Line is focused on advancing gold projects with significant exploration potential in prolific gold-producing regions of Sweden and Finland. Gold Line is working in one of the world's top mining jurisdictions and emerging exploration frontiers due to its strong mineral endowment, stable tenure, straightforward permitting, favourable tax regime and supportive geopolitical landscape.

Gold Line currently holds a prospective portfolio of five gold exploration projects in Sweden: one project is in the Skelleftea belt of north-central Sweden and four projects, including the Långtjärn property, are located within the Gold Line Mineral Belt of north-central Sweden. The projects are located on a 200-kilometre Proterozoic greenstone sedimentary belt that is host to multiple gold showings and deposits.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Gold Line Resources,

Adam Cegielski
CEO & Director

FOLLOW US:

Website: https://www.goldlineresources.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gold-Line-Resources
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GLDL_Resources
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gold_line_resources/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gold-line-resources-ltd

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Gold Line's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

favicon.png?sn=VA16004&sd=2021-12-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-line-appoints-toby-pierce-benchmark-metals-co-founder-as-chairman-of-the-board-301450182.html

SOURCE Gold Line Resources Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA16004&Transmission_Id=202112230305PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA16004&DateId=20211223
