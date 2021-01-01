BBVA Teams with Accenture to Streamline Operations with Artificial Intelligence

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BBVA Teams with Accenture to Streamline Operations with Artificial Intelligence

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Banco+Bilbao+Vizcaya+Argentaria (BBVA) and Accenture (

NYSE:ACN, Financial) have signed a collaborative agreement that is focused on accelerating digital transformation and applying analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive faster decision-making and enhance the customer service experience.

As part of a 10-year agreement, Accenture will team with BBVA to improve the agility of its operations by retooling processes and adapting to new ways of working with AI and analytics. With Accenture’s AI-powered SynOps platform, BBVA will be able to make data-driven decisions, improve operational costs and simplify services to create a more frictionless experience.

The collaboration agreement with Accenture will also accelerate digital transformation across BBVA’s core operations, providing the entity with better insights and the ability to move faster and offer clients more effective services.

“The banking industry has a long history of adapting technology in ways that transform how they operate, interact with customers and increase market share,” said Manish+Sharma, group chief executive of Accenture Operations. “Our collaboration with BBVA aims to create future-readiness while rising above dynamic market conditions and pivoting to new sources of value.”

Earlier this year, BBVA signed an agreement (subject to regulatory approval) with Accenture to transfer over full ownership of QIPRO+Soluciones, until now, a company of the BBVA group with operations centers in Málaga and Murcia, which will continue to support its operations under this new deal.

"Under this new paradigm of intelligent+operations, BBVA is redesigning its operations to provide better customer service and transforming its processes to make them more effective and efficient," said David Cordero, Accenture senior managing director and a client account lead in the banking group in Iberia.

Accenture was recently recognized as a leader in the Everest+Group+Banking+Operations+Services+PEAK+Matrix%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Assessment+2022. Everest cites Accenture’s comprehensive transformation solutions across banking services, with highest marks for portfolio mix, delivery footprint.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211223005044r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211223005044/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus