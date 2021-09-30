MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio Buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, United Natural Foods Inc, Mimecast, Sells Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Children's Place Inc

New Purchases: IWO, UNFI, NSP, MIME, CHK, CCRN, CROX, ECOL, MARA, INSP, MKSI, MRC, CALX, APOG, ZYME, KYMR, NTLA, RVLV, ONON,

Added Positions: PDM, SYNA, IWN, CFX, VERI, ABCB, AIMC, OFIX, JAMF, JAMF, WAL, ENS, VRRM, LOOMIS, MIDD, ROCK, SSTK, CRTO, MP, PRCH, AIT, SPNT, POLY, NEO, SKY, BAND,

Reduced Positions: TWNK, RPD, IWM, OSH, PLNT, IIIN, CHGG, YETI, RPAY, PRFT, TGNA, PGTI, PRO, AMN, NAVI, PAR, SIMO, CDLX, HRC, RHP, TPTX, MANH, CVCO, CLDX, IIVI, ECN, OMCL, AGYS, THRM, VRNS, BOX, XHR, LTHM, RAMP, ALXO, HYFM, TWOU, FND, EPRT, YMAB, PRAA, KRNT, DLX, EPC, HUBG, MTX, NBR, APPS, MMI, LNTH, VBTX, UNIT, HGV, HLNE, EGHT, AKR, ARNA, ASTE, OZK, BHLB, CSGS, CVGW, CRI, CMP, CXW, ATGE, FNB, FARO, AGM, FMBI, FLR, GHL, HRB, MLKN, IMAX, IART, IDCC, TILE, ZD, KMT, KFRC, KEX, LHCG, MTG, MED, MOV, NJR, NUVA, OFG, PPBI, PRA, STL, NXGN, RDN, RMBS, SASR, SWM, SJI, SHOO, RGR, XPER, UMPQ, UCBI, WSFS, POR, HOMB, ICFI, LRE, BDGI, FOLD, DAN, PEB, FIBK, CDXS, GMED, BCC, SAIC, PINC, ESRT, KN, QUOT, MC, SAGE, GWB, ENVA, ASND, WING, ENR, FHB, ICHR, REVG, CADE, CADE, NVT, BV, ALLK, ARVN, SIBN, KTB, HCAT, ACCD, CRS, NMIH, ABTX,

Sold Out: OLLI, APLS, PLCE, SAM, NVST, DRNA, CW, AVNS, BLDR, TNET, ACMR, BOOM, PII, TLS, BYD, REAL, HASI, TCRR, KURA, PENN, MAXN, GBT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, United Natural Foods Inc, Mimecast, Insperity Inc, Chesapeake Energy Corp, sells Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Children's Place Inc, Hostess Brands Inc, Boston Beer Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio owns 197 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 329,296 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 31,356 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.24% Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 107,201 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% PRA Group Inc (PRAA) - 122,011 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 286,452 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.32%

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $284.4 and $314.06, with an estimated average price of $300.42. The stock is now traded at around $291.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 16,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 75,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 42,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $102.71. The stock is now traded at around $113.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 24,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $62.98, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 41,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 116,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 100.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 286,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 118.06%. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $275.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 23,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 266.88%. The purchase prices were between $151.42 and $165.71, with an estimated average price of $159.07. The stock is now traded at around $163.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 65.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 61,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Veritone Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 160,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Ameris Bancorp by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $31.4 and $69.84, with an estimated average price of $56.51.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $75.26 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $88.67.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $27.67.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 49.31%. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 180,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 43.99%. The sale prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $121.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 25,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.24%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $231.39, with an estimated average price of $221.69. The stock is now traded at around $220.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 31,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 65.57%. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $64.54, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 15,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 45.02%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 27,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Insteel Industries Inc by 42.84%. The sale prices were between $32.1 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 53,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.