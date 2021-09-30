MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio Buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, United Natural Foods Inc, Mimecast, Sells Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Children's Place Inc

- New Purchases: IWO, UNFI, NSP, MIME, CHK, CCRN, CROX, ECOL, MARA, INSP, MKSI, MRC, CALX, APOG, ZYME, KYMR, NTLA, RVLV, ONON,
- Added Positions: PDM, SYNA, IWN, CFX, VERI, ABCB, AIMC, OFIX, JAMF, JAMF, WAL, ENS, VRRM, LOOMIS, MIDD, ROCK, SSTK, CRTO, MP, PRCH, AIT, SPNT, POLY, NEO, SKY, BAND,
- Reduced Positions: TWNK, RPD, IWM, OSH, PLNT, IIIN, CHGG, YETI, RPAY, PRFT, TGNA, PGTI, PRO, AMN, NAVI, PAR, SIMO, CDLX, HRC, RHP, TPTX, MANH, CVCO, CLDX, IIVI, ECN, OMCL, AGYS, THRM, VRNS, BOX, XHR, LTHM, RAMP, ALXO, HYFM, TWOU, FND, EPRT, YMAB, PRAA, KRNT, DLX, EPC, HUBG, MTX, NBR, APPS, MMI, LNTH, VBTX, UNIT, HGV, HLNE, EGHT, AKR, ARNA, ASTE, OZK, BHLB, CSGS, CVGW, CRI, CMP, CXW, ATGE, FNB, FARO, AGM, FMBI, FLR, GHL, HRB, MLKN, IMAX, IART, IDCC, TILE, ZD, KMT, KFRC, KEX, LHCG, MTG, MED, MOV, NJR, NUVA, OFG, PPBI, PRA, STL, NXGN, RDN, RMBS, SASR, SWM, SJI, SHOO, RGR, XPER, UMPQ, UCBI, WSFS, POR, HOMB, ICFI, LRE, BDGI, FOLD, DAN, PEB, FIBK, CDXS, GMED, BCC, SAIC, PINC, ESRT, KN, QUOT, MC, SAGE, GWB, ENVA, ASND, WING, ENR, FHB, ICHR, REVG, CADE, CADE, NVT, BV, ALLK, ARVN, SIBN, KTB, HCAT, ACCD, CRS, NMIH, ABTX,
- Sold Out: OLLI, APLS, PLCE, SAM, NVST, DRNA, CW, AVNS, BLDR, TNET, ACMR, BOOM, PII, TLS, BYD, REAL, HASI, TCRR, KURA, PENN, MAXN, GBT,
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) - 329,296 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 31,356 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.24%
- Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) - 107,201 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- PRA Group Inc (PRAA) - 122,011 shares, 1.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78%
- Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM) - 286,452 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.32%
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $284.4 and $314.06, with an estimated average price of $300.42. The stock is now traded at around $291.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 16,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.87, with an estimated average price of $35.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 75,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $70.32, with an estimated average price of $61.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 42,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $114.2, with an estimated average price of $102.71. The stock is now traded at around $113.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 24,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $62.98, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 41,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cross Country Healthcare Inc (CCRN)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio initiated holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $18.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 116,033 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc (PDM)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc by 100.32%. The purchase prices were between $16.79 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 286,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 118.06%. The purchase prices were between $144.3 and $190.65, with an estimated average price of $168.31. The stock is now traded at around $275.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 23,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 266.88%. The purchase prices were between $151.42 and $165.71, with an estimated average price of $159.07. The stock is now traded at around $163.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 18,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Colfax Corp (CFX)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Colfax Corp by 65.31%. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 61,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Veritone Inc (VERI)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Veritone Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.06 and $25.59, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 160,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio added to a holding in Ameris Bancorp by 41.24%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $53.29, with an estimated average price of $48.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.28 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $80.88.Sold Out: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $31.4 and $69.84, with an estimated average price of $56.51.Sold Out: Children's Place Inc (PLCE)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $75.26 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $88.67.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $44.09, with an estimated average price of $42.21.Sold Out: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio sold out a holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $39.99, with an estimated average price of $27.67.Reduced: Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 49.31%. The sale prices were between $15.17 and $17.7, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $19.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 180,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 43.99%. The sale prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $121.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 25,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.24%. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $231.39, with an estimated average price of $221.69. The stock is now traded at around $220.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 31,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Oak Street Health Inc (OSH)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 65.57%. The sale prices were between $42.53 and $64.54, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $34.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 15,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 45.02%. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $89.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 27,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)
MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio reduced to a holding in Insteel Industries Inc by 42.84%. The sale prices were between $32.1 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $36.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. MainStay VP Wellington Small Cap Portfolio still held 53,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.
