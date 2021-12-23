Logo
Behind the Wheel: the IVECO Solidarity Cargo makes up for lost time

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image


The IVECO Solidarity cargo initiative, now in its sixth year, helped the population of a small town in Brazil recapture missed opportunities caused by the ongoing global pandemic. Watch this feel good holiday episode from CNH Industrial’s Behind the Wheel series at: cnhindustrial.com/IvecoSolidarityCargo

London, December 23, 2021

The global pandemic has left in its wake a trail of broken dreams, missed opportunities and lives put on hold. Thankfully, though, stories of hope and happiness are beginning to emerge. The town of Cantanhede in the state of Maranhão, northeast Brazil, is one such story and was chosen by IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI /MI: CNHI), for its Solidarity Cargo 2021 edition.

The project supports culture, education, and health initiatives that have suffered from the impacts of the pandemic and the video highlights how the Solidarity Cargo has been able to help. We meet Maria, 70, overjoyed at having received new sewing machines donated by the Solidarity Cargo allowing her to prepare the costumes for the local Tambor de Crioula dance festival. Neide, who runs a community project explains how the donation from IVECO of 300 Christmas toys for children will be the highlight at the revived monthly meeting of the villagers at their community centre. And there is an emotional interview with Gilcineia, a teacher at the Fimina dos Santos Barros Municipal School who describes how the Solidarity Cargo has donated computers and science equipment to her pupils.

The Solidarity Cargo Project was started in Brazil in 2015 and brings help to those living in situations of social vulnerability in states such as Bahia, Minas Gerais, and Pará. Towns and cities in these areas were selected due to their low Human Development Index (HDI). The tool, developed by the United Nations, measures levels of social and economic development.

CNH Industrial and IVECO are proud to support these local communities with the Solidarity Cargo delivering hope and happiness at this special time of year.

Watch the episode at: cnhindustrial.com/IvecoSolidarityCargo

CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Rebecca Fabian
Tel. +1 312 515 2249
Email: [email protected]

Author's Avatar
