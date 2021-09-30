MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio Buys Tesla Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Visa Inc

New Purchases: TSLA, AMD, MTCH, LCID, MELI, BMBL, SNOW, ONON,

TSLA, AMD, MTCH, LCID, MELI, BMBL, SNOW, ONON, Added Positions: CRM, CSGP, NFLX, ADI, FB, WDAY, PYPL, NOW, SQ, BLL, ABNB,

CRM, CSGP, NFLX, ADI, FB, WDAY, PYPL, NOW, SQ, BLL, ABNB, Reduced Positions: MA, V, AMZN, NVDA, EW, ASML, NKE, ZTS, EL, MCO, IQV, MSFT, INTU, HLT, A, TEL, ADBE, AAPL, TEAM, LIN, VEEV, CMG, UNH, LULU, ALGN, SNAP, LOW, PH, MSCI, TECH, COMP,

MA, V, AMZN, NVDA, EW, ASML, NKE, ZTS, EL, MCO, IQV, MSFT, INTU, HLT, A, TEL, ADBE, AAPL, TEAM, LIN, VEEV, CMG, UNH, LULU, ALGN, SNAP, LOW, PH, MSCI, TECH, COMP, Sold Out: UPS, SBUX, CTAS, ABBV, WIX, PTC, DOCS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Match Group Inc, Lucid Group Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Visa Inc, Starbucks Corp, Cintas Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 585,800 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,010 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 232,010 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 488,800 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 25,214 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $1008.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 39,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $143.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 277,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $131.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 147,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $38.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 698,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1497.27 and $1953.83, with an estimated average price of $1732.61. The stock is now traded at around $1227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $59.94, with an estimated average price of $52.18. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 282,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 117.84%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $252.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 179,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 70.87%. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 351,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $614.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 54,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 50.44%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $172.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 170,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio added to a holding in Workday Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $277.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 123,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Cintas Corp. The sale prices were between $369.15 and $406.53, with an estimated average price of $391.25.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $193.88 and $304.71, with an estimated average price of $248.11.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $119.79 and $152.69, with an estimated average price of $133.49.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 53.65%. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $357.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.77%. MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio still held 75,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 32.24%. The sale prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $217.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.43%. MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio still held 232,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 26.1%. The sale prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $294.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio still held 204,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio reduced to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 31.57%. The sale prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $127.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. MainStay VP Winslow Large Cap Growth Portfolio still held 164,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.