Dada Group Participates in Drafting CCFA's Retail Digitalization Terminology

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, participated in drafting "Terminology of Retail Digitalization" initiated by China Chain Store & Franchise Association's (CCFA). This terminology was the first comprehensive standards about digital transformation in the retail industry and officially released on December 7th.

CCFA's Terminology of Retail Digitalization systematically defined the related terms of digital transformation in the retail industry, and unified the expressions in the domestic and international retail industries. It smoothed the communications between retail enterprises, which is of great significance for the digital transformation.

In June this year, Lu Mingtian, Deputy General Manager of Retail Empowerment Department of Dada Group, was invited to draft the standards as an expert. Based on its digital solutions and rich experience in the retail industry that has accumulated through years of practices, Dada Group has provided professional advice for the drafting and formulation of Terminology of Retail Digitalization.

Meanwhile, Dada Group has built a business partnership with Rainbow Supermarket, one of the Top 100 supermarket chains in China. Nearly 70 stores of Rainbow have launched on the JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada Group, and JD Shop Now at the same time. It marked that JDDJ has become the first O2O platform that cooperates with Rainbow Supermarket. The two companies have in-depth cooperation in product management, digital marketing, user operation, and order fulfillment, in order to provide consumers with the on-demand shopping experience of one-hour delivery.

Wang Tao, General Manager of Rainbow Supermarket, said, "Rainbow Supermarket has built an integrated online and offline operation service mode based on the consumption needs and consumption habits of middle and high-end family customers. Through the partnership with JDDJ, Rainbow will expand better online consumption scenes together with its self-built channels such as Rainbow APP and Rainbow mini program, and provide a better online shopping experience!"

Chang Liang, General Manager of City Business Department at JDDJ, said, "Cooperating with leading chain supermarkets such as Rainbow, will help JDDJ maintain its leadership in supermarket O2O field. Based on its advantages of online traffic, marketing, fulfillment and omni-channel operation, JDDJ will promote Rainbow Supermarket's digital upgrade and omni-channel layout to reduce cost and increase efficiency, achieving high-quality growth."

In the second half of this year, JDDJ has consolidated its leading position in supermarket O2O field, with newly established cooperation with dozens of national and regional leading supermarkets.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

favicon.png?sn=CN16286&sd=2021-12-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-participates-in-drafting-ccfas-retail-digitalization-terminology-301450333.html

SOURCE Dada Group

