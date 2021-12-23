Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gijs Burgers Joins Crypto Investment Firm Hilbert Group as New Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (

FRA:999, Financial)

Hilbert Group AB, the Nasdaq First North listed investment firm (ticker HILB B) focusing on digital assets and blockchain technology, has appointed Gijs Burgers to join the executive team as COO.

Gijs Burgers has a long history as a board-room consultant and entrepreneur in the fintech and blockchain spaces, most recently as a Director at AFI (Amsterdam Fintech Institute) and corporate strategist for several prominent companies like the Dutch pension investment company APG Group.

"We believe Gijs brings a lot of management power, experience and knowledge on a variety of subjects that are important to Hilbert Group," says Niclas Sandström, CEO, and continues: "Gijs has been at the forefront of blockchain and crypto currencies since 2013. He has taken part in building several successful ventures from the ground up and brings a wide experience of the financial and fintech world he has operated in during the past decade. That expertise will contribute to accelerating Hilbert Group's ability to raise capital for our fund products and strengthen the development of the other verticals. Securing a capable COO is crucial to achieving our goal to become one of the world's leading investment firms in the digital assets space."

"I believe Hilbert Group is one of the few companies paving the way for the next version of global financial infrastructure and investments," says Gijs Burgers, and continues: "the untapped potential for digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain remains huge. Hilbert Group's data-driven approaches to tap that potential and its drive to provide services to forward-thinking parties speak to me".

Gijs Burgers will begin as COO on January 3rd, 2022.

For further information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group
+46 8 502 353 00
[email protected]

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | [email protected] ) as Certified Adviser.

Attachments

Gijs Burgers joins crypto investment firm Hilbert Group as new Chief Operating Officer (COO)

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/679254/Gijs-Burgers-Joins-Crypto-Investment-Firm-Hilbert-Group-as-New-Chief-Operating-Officer-COO

img.ashx?id=679254






