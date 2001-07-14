Taysha Gene Therapies Added to the ICE Biotechnology Index

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced that it has been added to the ICE Biotechnology Index (NYSE:ICEBIO) in accordance with the annual reconstitution of the index, effective prior to the U.S. market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.

“Taysha’s inclusion in this key biotechnology index provides important validation of our platform and value proposition as a company,” said RA Session II, President, Founder and CEO of Taysha. “We remain focused on executing our near-term clinical and regulatory milestones, which we believe will continue to increase our visibility within the investment community.”

The ICE Biotechnology Index tracks the performance of qualifying U.S.-listed biotechnology companies classified within the Biotechnology Sub-Industry Group of the ICE Uniform Sector Classification schema, which is a multi-asset class industry classification taxonomy developed by ICE. The index includes companies that are engaged in the research and development of therapeutic treatments but are not focused on the commercialization and mass production of pharmaceutical drugs. The index also includes companies that are engaged in the production of tools or systems that enable biotechnology processes.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.

