VSBLTY NAMES GARY A. GIBSON CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

VSBLTY NAMES GARY A. GIBSON CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that it has named Gary A. Gibson as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Gibson brings to VSBLTY more than 20 years of innovation-driven new product development—from concept to scale—under aggressive time-to-market. He has led global teams to develop software and hardware platforms across cloud, mobile, telecommunications and IoT, while delivering novel solutions spanning multiple disciplines, including the areas of artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision.

Prior to joining VSBLTY, Gibson served as CTO of Saint Petersburg-based 5x5 Technologies, Inc. He created the firm’s technology vision and led profitable operations from negative to +27 percent margins through benchmarking, workflow optimization and disciplined execution, and then laid the groundwork for an additional 35 percent improvement.

Previously he spent 11 years as CTO of San Diego-based VirtualMetrix, Inc., where he created the firm’s technology vision, led roadmap and product definition, defined solution architectures and drove execution for the company’s four product lines. He also directed six new product developments.

He was graduated from the University of California, San Diego, with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Gibson holds 12 U.S. patents and has authored and taught graduate-level courses on Computer System Architecture, Processor Architecture, Embedded Systems, Networking, Operating Systems, Microkernels, and Virtualization.

In announcing Gibson’s appointment, VSBLTY Co-founder and CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are excited to welcome Gary to our top management team. He has earned a reputation for a product development philosophy of relentless innovation and improvement on behalf of customers. Gary joins the company at a strategic time as VSBLTY is primed to expand our global footprint and advanced technology in the retail and security industries. Gary succeeds Tim Huckaby, our current CTO who has tendered his resignation effective December 17, 2021. Tim played a pivotal role in the technical leadership and vision at VSBLTY, and we would like to thank him for his contributions to VSBLTY’s growth. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI-driven software, Vector™, provides advanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today’s security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

Investor Relations

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO, +1-416-868-1079, x251

[email protected]

Harbor Access LLC

Jonathan Paterson, 203-862-0492

[email protected]

Graham Farell, +1-416-842 9003

[email protected]AccessLLC.com

CONTACT: Linda Rosanio, 609-472-0877

[email protected]

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

ti?nf=ODQxNjcyMSM0NjI3NTUxIzIxODM1MDg=
VSBLTY-INC.png
LINDA ROSANIO
VSBLTY, INC
609-472-0877
[email protected]
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus