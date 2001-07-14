Appili Therapeutics – Press Release Correction

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI) (the “Company” or “Appili”) announced today a correction to its press release entitled “Appili Therapeutics Announces Update to Funding Agreement with The Lind Partners” which was issued on December 22, 2021 (the “Initial Press Release”).

The Initial Press Release incorrectly stated that Lind had agreed to a standstill period expiring on March 18, 2021. The correct expiry date for the standstill period is March 18, 2022. This correction does not change any other information reported in the Initial Press Release.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

