University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium Outlines their Menu Expansion Plans for Optical Genome Mapping as One of their Primary Analyses in Leukemias & Lymphomas and Genetic Disease

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO, Financial), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced that University Hospitals Leuven in Belgium, after previously receiving its accreditation from the Belgian Accreditation Body (BELAC) for using OGM in analysis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), is expanding its BELAC-accredited menu to include acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).



“With the flexibility we now have as an accredited laboratory by BELAC, our teams can develop OGM-based assays addressing hematological malignancies without the need for a new audit,” said Barbara Dewaele, PhD, supervisor of the Laboratory for Genetics of Malignant Disorders at University Hospitals Leuven. “We are excited to move forward using this valuable tool to analyze the genomes of patients with cancer and rare diseases.”

At the European Cytogenomics Conference in July 2021, Dr. Dewaele shared the results of implementing an OGM-based assay for ALL patients that her team developed with Bionano’s Saphyr® system. As presented by Dr. Dewaele and her team, compared to their existing workflow, the new workflow including OGM as a primary analysis method reduced the number of fluorescence in-situ hybridization probes used by 90% and eliminated the need for multiplexed ligation polymorphism assays. In their new workflow including OGM, it is complemented with karyotyping to detect ploidy changes and the presence of small subclones. This transformation resulted in a turnaround time that was 14 days faster, a cost savings of approximately 50% and higher overall success rates in finding pathogenic variants in samples.

In parallel, as part of their menu expansion efforts, and under the direction of Dr. Valérie Race, Center for Human Genetics at University Hospitals Leuven, a validation of Bionano’s EnFocus™ FSHD tool will be conducted on a prospective cohort of FSHD samples to confirm OGM’s capability to accurately measure the length of D4Z4 repeat arrays and assess reproducibility and repeatability of the workflow. Preliminary results were presented at the European Society of Human Genetics conference in August 2021, and reported that OGM can be a powerful and robust technique for FSHD testing in genetic diagnostic laboratories by providing results that are concordant with the current gold standard, Southern blot analysis in a substantially simpler workflow that does not use radioactivity.

Dr. Dewaele reported that she and her colleagues have doubled their weekly sample volume relative to when they first started using their Saphyr system and believe they are on track to reach their goal of 500 samples per year with this instrument. The teams at University Hospitals Leuven believe that the time and cost savings from using OGM-based assays could be a competitive advantage relative to traditional techniques. OGM is also complementary to many of the tools used in typical molecular pathology and cytogenomics labs and, as a result, it can be helpful to interpretation of results from assays such as karyotyping, which can be used to confirm OGM findings.

Erik Holmlin, PhD, President and CEO of Bionano Genomics, commented, “We are impressed at the drive and persistence of Dr. Dewaele and all of the teams at Leuven, which has enabled the hospital to expand its lab testing portfolio. We are thrilled that University Hospitals Leuven has determined its plans for menu expansion, which are facilitated by the accreditation and formal confirmation letter received from BELAC. We believe that the path followed by Dr. Dewaele is indicative of what other labs can follow along the way to making OGM an essential and widely used method in clinical genomics research,” said Dr. Holmlin. “OGM can allow new workflows that are faster and provide answers to questions quickly, which may allow for treatment decisions to be taken sooner. Since OGM has been shown to find clinically relevant variants that other techniques may miss, it may also provide answers to questions researchers may not know they had about these specific cancers and genetic diseases.”

Dr. Barbara Dewaele will be presenting at Bionano’s Symposium on January 11, 2022. At the Symposium, more than 25 esteemed speakers from around the world will present their latest scientific findings using Bionano’s Saphyr system for OGM in constitutional cytogenomics, hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and in combination with next-generation sequencing. A link to register for the Bionano Genomics 2022 Symposium is available at https://www.labroots.com/ms/virtual-event/bngo2022

