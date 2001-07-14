Nextech AR Sees Demand For Its 3D Models Rapidly Growing As It Signs Deals Across A Wide Spectrum of Industries

Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce the signing of multiple AR ecommerce deals across a variety of industries. By leveraging its AI powered 3D model factory, ARitize 3D, the Company has expanded its 3D for ecommerce business into winter sports equipment, ultra-specialized furniture markets, eyewear, consumer goods, handbags and more highlighting the range of specialty assets that ARitize 3D can create.

Nextech AR CEO, Evan Gappelberg commented, “It really feels like the whole world is going 3D - and I believe that the mass adoption of 3D models has started. Since the launch of ARitize 3D in October - we have signed over 60 new accounts which have cumulatively purchased thousands of 3D models and as our upcoming January 15th Shopify integration goes live we expect that demand will only increase. This is a big validation of our efforts, and showcases our 3D/AR tech stack as a true disrupter in the emerging multi-billion dollar 3D model market. He continues “ With our AI and CAD powered 3D model factory, I believe that we have the highest quality, lowest cost, most scalable solution anywhere. Currently, all signs are pointing to 2022 being a breakout year for everything 3D!”

With the mass adoption of 3D models underway, seeing a wide variety of companies from different industries that are implementing our 3D/AR models to showcase their products. This is evident through Nextech’s recent customer sign ups for ARitize 3D, (see below). These companies are now offering their customers an immersive, engaging shopping experience, which has been proven to result in higher click-through rates, higher conversions, and decreased returns.

Ultra-Specialized Furniture

Partnering with a number of specialized furniture manufacturers, Nextech AR has begun to dominate the ultra specialized furniture market for showcasing products in 3D and Augmented Reality. Nextech’s ARitize 3D provides the level of precision and detail required to properly showcase these companies assets in 3D and Augmented Reality, providing their clients with a more engaging experience. Notable brands include the following:

View a sampling of customers and 3D/AR models here:

NorthByNorth, a specialized bamboo furniture manufacturer. Click+HERE

Blooming Tables, a specialty furniture manufacturer aiming to bring the beauty of the outdoors - indoors with their unique living furniture. Click+HERE

The Office Group, a specialty office furniture manufacturer with a large variety of office furniture solutions. Click+HERE

Just Recliners, a customized recliner manufacturer using innovative and custom designs. Click+HERE

Ezooza, an Italian home goods manufacturer with a large variety of innovative products. Click+HERE

Winter Sports Equipment

Nextech has partnered with Never Summer, a premier snowboard and winter apparel manufacturer to create assets both in 3D and Augmented Reality using ARitize 3D. The detailed view that Nextech is able to provide increases customer confidence when buying online. This partnership marks the beginning of Nextech’s expansion into the winter apparel market.

Click+HERE for an example of the 3D / AR snowboard.

Other Speciality Markets

In addition to specialized furniture and winter sports, Nextech has contracted with a variety of industries to create 3D and Augmented Reality assets using ARitize 3D. These include:

Bizr Klan Eyewear, where clients get a 3D+%2F+AR+view of their new glasses

Mitra10, an Indonesia company specializing in consumer home goods, highlighting their products in 3D/ AR. See a an example of a shower column HERE and a toilet HERE

Cle Privee, a provider of bespoke gift experiences, showcased a Birkin bag on their website in Augmented+Reality

These are just a few of the most recent customers and sectors the Company has expanded into. With their Metaverse suite of products, Nextech will continue to reach new markets, expand their solutions into the ecommerce sector.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse company that develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms, transporting three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

Nextech focuses on developing AR solutions for the Metaverse, however most of the Company’s revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

Forward-looking Statements

