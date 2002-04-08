iCAD to Participate at the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Virtual Corporate Access Event

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. ( ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will attend the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, being held virtually from January 5th to 7th, 2022.



Stacey Stevens, President and incoming CEO of iCAD, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Med Tech / Digital Tools: What's the Mindset for 2022?” on Wednesday, January 5th at 2:00 pm ET.

Please register for the event and confirm your interest in meeting with iCAD management here.

The LifeSci Corporate Access Event will feature innovative privately held and publicly traded biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and digital health companies from across the globe. The event will include meetings with company senior management teams and panel discussions featuring KOLs, CEOs, specialized investors, and healthcare experts, highlighting the most relevant topics impacting today’s life sciences industry.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

