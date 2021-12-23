Logo
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Advaxis, Inc. to OTCQX

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Advaxis, Inc. (OTCQX: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Advaxis, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.

Advaxis, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ADXS." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Advaxis, Inc.
Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

To learn more about Advaxis, visit www.advaxis.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc.
+1 (212) 896-4428
[email protected]

Advaxis Contact:
Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212.915.2564
[email protected]

Newly_Trading_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY15589&sd=2021-12-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-advaxis-inc-to-otcqx-301450186.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY15589&Transmission_Id=202112230700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY15589&DateId=20211223
