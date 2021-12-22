Planet Labs Pbc (PL) Co-Founder and CEO William Spencer Marshall Bought $124,418 of Shares

Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Labs Pbc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Spencer Marshall (insider trades) bought 19,230 shares of PL on 12/22/2021 at an average price of $6.47 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $124,418.
For the complete insider trading history of PL, click here.
- CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
- Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
- Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
- Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.