Phunware Announces Partnership with PrimusTech to Integrate Mobile Smart Solutions in Asia

Just now
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has partnered with PrimusTech to integrate and offer its Smart Solutions on mobile.

Based in Singapore, PrimusTech is a leading Master System Integrator that offers a comprehensive range of services and solutions to support digital transformation that include Integrated Building Management Systems (IBMS), Smart Facility Management Systems, Internet of Things (IoT)/Data Analytics, Extra-Low Voltage (ELV) Systems, Network Infrastructure and Infocomm Technology (ICT) solutions.

“We’re very excited to be working with one of the pacesetters in the digital transformation of buildings. We look forward to adding Phunware platform to our suite of solutions and offer higher value to our customers. We believe that Phunware’s capabilities will be instrumental in establishing our position as a pioneer in the digital transformation of organizations around the globe,” said PrimusTech CEO Amanda M. J. Shen.

Phunware’s portfolio of Smart Solutions on mobile provides access to all of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, including contactless digital access, room-booking, occupancy management, directories, check-in instructions, screenings, feedback tools, news, notifications, analytics and seamless access and integration to third-party vendors and systems.

“We’re thrilled to expand into Asia by partnering with a recognized industry-leader like PrimusTech, whose customer-centric focus and deep domain expertise enables them to support true digital transformation,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Seamless mobility solutions like MaaS will not only drive operational efficiency, but also maximize the utilization and return on investment for the innovative technologies PrimusTech integrates that convert raw data into actionable information.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware can tech-enable smart buildings and infrastructure by delivering mobile software optimized for digital transformation.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About PrimusTech

PrimusTech is an established Master System Integrator based in Singapore, principally engaged in the provision, design and implementation of integrated control and automation systems as well as IT-enabled cloud solutions specially developed for the building industry. PrimusTech has an extensive track record in carrying out turnkey projects in commercial, healthcare, transportation and industrial buildings in Singapore and overseas. For more information, visit https://primustech.com.sg/

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:
[email protected]
T: (512) 693-4199

Phunware Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (949) 574-3860

