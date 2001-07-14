Virgin Orbit licenses QuantumCloud™ from Arqit

%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EVirgin+Orbit%3C%2Fspan%3E, the responsive launch and space solutions company that has announced a planned business combination with %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ENextGen+Acquisition+Corp.+II%3C%2Fspan%3E (“NextGen”) (NASDAQ: NGCA), has signed a new launch contract covering two dedicated launches for %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EArqit+Quantum%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fspan%3E (NASDAQ: ARQQ), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, plus additional commitments. The two Arqit satellites delivered to Earth orbit by Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne air-launched system will be the core component of Arqit’s Platform-as-a-Service, delivering the root source of randomness to all Arqit data centres using Arqit’s ground-breaking Quantum protocol ARQ19.

Arqit and Virgin Orbit are collaborating on responsive space initiatives serving the nations of the Five Eyes (FVEY) international intelligence alliance, comprising of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Arqit announced in September at the G7 conference the creation of a program called “Federated Quantum System.” This is a private instance of Arqit’s QuantumCloudTM technology that allied defence departments requiring sovereign control over mission critical encryption can purchase from Arqit. These long-term, high-value subscription contracts involve Arqit’s supply of ring-fenced dedicated systems. Arqit has committed to launch such additional customer funded systems exclusively with Virgin Orbit, and that contract allows for up to five launches that will be realized as anticipated government contracts move forward to utilize Arqit’s services.

The parties are also pleased to announce that the QuantumCloudTM Software License signed between the companies in parallel to the launch services agreement will also enable Virgin Orbit to use Arqit’s world-leading platform to provide market-leading encryption to secure Virgin Orbit’s global infrastructure. Thus, Virgin Orbit becomes the world’s first quantum safe launch services provider.

Dan Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Orbit commented: “I am delighted to advance such a comprehensive collaboration with Arqit. Supporting Arqit’s long term subscription agreements with its defense department customers is important and rewarding business for us. Following a year of increased awareness of cyber risks to businesses and governments, we’re excited for the opportunity to provide our customers with the promise that Arqit’s unique QuantumCloudTM system can keep their mission safe.”

“I am delighted that another prestigious global brand has decided to use QuantumCloudTM to keep their customers’ assets safe,” said David Williams, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arqit. It is also great to be able to rely in Virgin Orbit’s responsive launch capability to support the private instance contracts that we are selling to our government and defense customers. This sales campaign has proceeded well in the last few months. The revenues from these contracts are expected to provide strong underpinning to our profitability whilst the global Platform-as-a-Service rolls out more generally. So, it is critical that these systems are deployed when we need them, And Virgin can give that to us.”

ABOUT ARQIT QUANTUM INC

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack – even from a quantum computer. Arqit’s product, QuantumCloud™, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in conjunction with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud™ can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud™ is every connected device.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) risks that the business combination disrupts Arqit’s current plans and operations, (ii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Arqit related to the business combination, (iii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit’s securities on a national securities exchange, (iv) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit’s business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the potential inability of Arqit to convert its pipeline or orders in backlog into revenue, (vii) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology which is still in development, (viii) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit’s information technology and communications system, (ix) the enforceability of Arqit’s intellectual property, and (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit’s annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 16, 2021 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and the list of factors presented in the final prospectus are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer's needs. On August 22, 2021, Virgin Orbit entered into a definitive agreement to combine with NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: NGCA), a special purpose acquisition company, which would result in Virgin Orbit becoming a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol VORB. To learn more, visit virginorbit.com

ABOUT NEXGEN ACQUISITION CORP II

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. NextGen is led by George Mattson, a former Partner at Goldman, Sachs & Co., and Gregory Summe, former Chairman and CEO of Perkin Elmer and Vice Chairman of the Carlyle Group. NextGen is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "NGCA." For more information, please visit www.nextgenacq.com.

