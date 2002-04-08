Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Expands its Service Offerings on its MobiExchange SaaS Platform

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.( MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced new service offerings for MobiExchange (www.mobiexchange.com), the Company’s SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services.



MobiExchange is one of the fastest, easiest, and most affordable ways for small and medium size brands and advertising agencies to enhance and manage a digital media campaign. MobiExchange is a SaaS platform for digital advertising and data services, specifically designed for non-technical personnel to assist them in reaching their target audiences.

MobiExchange allows advertisers to turn their offline data in actionable data within minutes and does it without incurring the burden of an expensive in-house tech team.

MobiExchange has recently added political audiences to its already existing consumer and automotive audiences, which means political advertisers can now onboard their offline data to MobiExchange and create targetable audiences and look-a-like audiences to be used with their programmatic media buying campaigns. These targetable audiences can then be instantly used directly on the Company’s Advangelists Platform or can be exported and used on a variety of 3rd party platforms, creating a true one-stop seamless service.

Glenn Davis, Managing Partner, BW Strategy Group (“BWSG”), said, “BWSG embraces technology to help campaigns and businesses tell their story to the right audience. Mobiquity's platform has given us the ability to micro-target custom audiences with ease and has increased our ad placement efficiency by aggregating OTT, CTV, and digital web placements all inside one platform.”

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, commented, "We have worked closely with a number of clients that utilize our solutions to help political campaigns better target their voters. With the recent addition of political audiences to our MobiExchange capabilities, we look forward to engage with more agencies like BWSG that are seeking better tools to help campaigns micro-target voter groups with the right message.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.