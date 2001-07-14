Logo
Learning Technology Leader Docebo to Share a Piece of Learning & Development History with Charitable Auction of Three NFTs

2 minutes ago
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ%3A+DCBO%3B+TSX%3A+DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced it will auction off a set of logos from the company’s history as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for charity.

Docebo has minted three logos from the company’s early days and put them up for auction+on+OpenSea. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be going to charities that align closely with Docebo’s corporate and social responsibility initiatives.

“The name ‘Spaghetti-Learning’ was code for our pre-Docebo beta when we were building the company from my home office in Macherio, Italy in 2005,” said Claudio Erba, Founder and CEO, Docebo. “We created these logos as a humorous tribute to our Italian roots. A lot has changed since then; however, our core values remain consistent. By transforming these logos into NFTs and donating the proceeds, we are embracing three of the values we’ve always had: curiosity, innovation, and impact.”

The three charities to benefit from the company’s NFT minting of its three original logos include:

  • Lunar Startups, which specializes in economic empowerment, growth, connection, and innovation for Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), LGBTQ+, women, and non-binary entrepreneurs.
  • Code to Inspire, which empowers young women in Afghanistan to drive economic and social progress. Code to Inspire achieves this by employing local mentors to teach code, help in finding programming jobs, and offer guidance in building digital careers and entrepreneurship.
  • Georgia-Alabama Land Trust Inc., whose mission is protecting land for present and future generations, primarily through private conservation easements. Priorities include the protection of watersheds and wildlife habitats and the preservation of farmland and forests.

“We feel these three charities are the embodiment of Docebo's own culture of caring and align perfectly with our ongoing corporate and social responsibility initiatives,” said Erba. “We have internal groups including Docebo Green Ambassadors, focused on our planet and environment, Docebo Pride, and Docebo Women's Alliance, bringing the importance of diversity, equality, and inclusion to the forefront of our efforts as a company. Making an impact outside our company by auctioning off a piece of our history to help these organizations continue their amazing work, is particularly important to us during this season of giving.”

In the simplest term, NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain. Charities and non-profits are increasingly accepting donations in various forms of cryptocurrency. Here is more information on the basics of how NFTs work.

For more information:

Auction: Docebo+NFT+Charity+Project

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005583/en/

