Persistent Wins Four Categories in the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, Recognizing Exceptional Client Service

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Persistent Wins Four Categories in the 2021 ISG Star of Excellence™ Awards, Recognizing Exceptional Client Service

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sole winner for Analytics, Salesforce, Intelligent Automation, and Manufacturing

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 23, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

News summary:

Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has announced that Persistent Systems (BSE: Persistent) and (NSE: Persistent) has won four categories in the annual ISG Star of Excellence Awards: Analytics, Salesforce, Intelligent Automation, and Manufacturing. Award winners were selected based on direct feedback from more than 280 enterprise clients.

Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

This acknowledgement builds off Persistent's win of the overall 2020 ISG Star of Excellenceglobally and subcategories of BFSI globally, Healthcare and Life Sciences globally, North America and APAC regions. In addition, for seven consecutive quarters, Persistent has been recognized as a Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services in the ISG Global Index "Booming 15" category.

In the categories won, Persistent outperformed the market across six customer experience categories:

  • Collaboration and transparency
  • Execution and delivery
  • People and culture fit
  • Governance and compliance
  • Innovation and thought leadership
  • Business continuity and flexibility

ISG surveyed more than 2,000 enterprise clients for customer experience feedback about their work with over 1,000 individual IT Service providers. Based on respondent feedback, winners were selected from a narrowed down field of +30 services providers that have excelled in providing best-in-class customer experience over the past year.

"Congratulations to the entire team at Persistent Systems on their outstanding performance in the 2021 Star of Excellence Awards. This year, satisfied clients placed an increased emphasis on business continuity and flexibility, given the pandemic's impact on business priorities and service provider relationships. The results also reveal a combination of different skills and technology competencies is advantageous in gaining the trust of customers and being perceived as an innovative partner. Building off of their 2020 win of the overall Star of Excellence Award, Persistent continues to excel in key technology areas that power enterprise modernization, digital transformation, and keep companies on the leading edge of change."

Paul Gottsegen
Partner and President, ISG Research & Client Experience

"This repeat win of the ISG Star of Excellence Award is a testament not only to our market-leading Digital Engineering capabilities but also our commitment to providing a superior delivery experience to our clients. The strategic investments we've made to expand our digital expertise, develop technology assets, and strengthen our partner ecosystem continue to bring exceptional value as our clients transform their businesses in this era of digital acceleration."

Sandeep Kalra
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent Systems

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

With over 15,500 employees located in 18 countries globally, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top- and bottom-line performance as well as growth.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

Media Contacts

Emma Handler
Persistent Systems (Global)
+1 617 633 1635
[email protected]

Manohar Dhanakshirur
Archetype
+91 750 644 5361
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO16360&sd=2021-12-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/persistent-wins-four-categories-in-the-2021-isg-star-of-excellence-awards-recognizing-exceptional-client-service-301450400.html

SOURCE Persistent Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO16360&Transmission_Id=202112230854PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO16360&DateId=20211223
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus