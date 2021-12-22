Asana Inc (ASAN) President, CEO, & Chair Dustin A. Moskovitz Bought $97.2 million of Shares

President, CEO, & Chair of Asana Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dustin A. Moskovitz (insider trades) bought 1,250,000 shares of ASAN on 12/22/2021 at an average price of $77.74 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $97.2 million.
For the complete insider trading history of ASAN, click here.
