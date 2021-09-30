MainStay VP Equity Allocation Portfolio Buys INDEXIQ ETF TRUST

Investment company MainStay VP Equity Allocation Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys INDEXIQ ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP Equity Allocation Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP Equity Allocation Portfolio owns 6 stocks with a total value of $282 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of MainStay VP Equity Allocation Portfolio
- IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) - 2,462,386 shares, 32.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
- INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (CLRG) - 1,621,396 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- IQ 500 International ETF (IQIN) - 1,510,569 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
- IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) - 1,204,414 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.67%
- INDEXIQ ETF TRUST (CSML) - 809,454 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.79%
MainStay VP Equity Allocation Portfolio added to a holding in INDEXIQ ETF TRUST by 146.79%. The purchase prices were between $33.16 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $35.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 809,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.
